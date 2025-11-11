NFL legend Brett Favre would pick 'someone who loves this country' to perform Super Bowl halftime show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL legend Brett Favre named the musical act he would like to see perform the Super Bowl LV halftime show in Santa Clara, California, next year instead of Bad Bunny.

The NFL’s selection of Bad Bunny for the show drew backlash last month as the Grammy Award-winning artist has been critical of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Favre said during an episode of his "4th & Favre" podcast he would pick someone else.

"I’d pick someone who … maybe Jason Aldean, or, you know, someone who loves this country and that everyone could relate to," Favre said. "I think Jason Aldean right now is as big a patriot and has a great voice. But I like George Strait – that’s old school. There’s a lot of choices out there.

"I remember when Whitney Houston sang the national anthem and I was blown away. If you didn’t have tears in your eyes watching and listening to that, something’s wrong with you. I envision a national anthem and a halftime show, they’re two different things but, it really grabs you."

EAGLES GRIND OUT LOW-SCORING VICTORY OVER PACKERS TO WIN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

Despite the backlash against Bad Bunny, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held firm that the Puerto Rico native would still be in the spotlight.

"It’s carefully thought through," Goodell said of the decision-making process for the halftime show last month. "I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're confident it's going to be a great show," Goodell added. "He understands the platform that he's on, and I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.