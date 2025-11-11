Expand / Collapse search
NFL legend Brett Favre would pick 'someone who loves this country' to perform Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny will perform the Super Bowl LX halftime show

The co-hosts of "The View" praised the NFL's decision to tap Bad Bunny as this season's Super Bowl halftime performer on Monday and lauded it as a good business decision.

NFL legend Brett Favre named the musical act he would like to see perform the Super Bowl LV halftime show in Santa Clara, California, next year instead of Bad Bunny.

The NFL’s selection of Bad Bunny for the show drew backlash last month as the Grammy Award-winning artist has been critical of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Brett Favre warms up at Southern Miss

Brett Favre warms up before the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at M. M. Roberts Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. (Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports)

Favre said during an episode of his "4th & Favre" podcast he would pick someone else.

"I’d pick someone who … maybe Jason Aldean, or, you know, someone who loves this country and that everyone could relate to," Favre said. "I think Jason Aldean right now is as big a patriot and has a great voice. But I like George Strait – that’s old school. There’s a lot of choices out there.

"I remember when Whitney Houston sang the national anthem and I was blown away. If you didn’t have tears in your eyes watching and listening to that, something’s wrong with you. I envision a national anthem and a halftime show, they’re two different things but, it really grabs you."

Jason Aldean speaks to Donald Trump

Then-former President Donald Trump seen with Jason Aldean in the Fiserv Forum on the last night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Despite the backlash against Bad Bunny, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held firm that the Puerto Rico native would still be in the spotlight.

"It’s carefully thought through," Goodell said of the decision-making process for the halftime show last month. "I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching."

Bad Bunny at Coachella in 2023

Bad Bunny performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Friday, April 21, 2023. (Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"We're confident it's going to be a great show," Goodell added. "He understands the platform that he's on, and I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment."

