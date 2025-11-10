Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions' Amon-Ra St Brown talks performing Trump dance after touchdown

St Brown scored a touchdown in the first quarter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders and performed President Donald Trump’s signature dance in celebration.

The 9-yard touchdown catch was the eighth of the season as Detroit went on to win the game, 44-22. He had five catches for 58 yards.

Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates a touchdown

Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a receiving touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 9, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Brown was asked about the Trump move and whether it was "premeditated."

"I heard Trump was going to be at the game," Brown explained. "I don’t know how many times the president is going to be at the game, so just decided to, you know, have some fun and do his dance."

In fact, a sitting U.S. president attending a regular-season NFL game is rare. The last president to attend a game while in office was President Jimmy Carter in 1978. Trump was at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans and went to a Pittsburgh Steelers game last year while on the campaign trail.

Amon-Ra St. Brown points up

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo)

He was at the game to read the names of those who enlisted in the U.S. military. He didn't appear at the game until the second quarter. 

The Commanders welcomed the president as part of the NFL’s "Salute to Service" festivities to honor veterans in the U.S.

"We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country," Commanders club president Mark Clouse said last week. "The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday."

Donald Trump with Pete Hegseth at Northwest Stadium

President Donald Trump, right, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attend an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.  (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

The president has attended plenty of sporting events over the last 13 months. In addition to the Steelers game last year and the Super Bowl, he’s been at UFC fights, the Daytona 500, U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

