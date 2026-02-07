Lindsey Vonn makes Olympic comeback after ACL injury in women's downhill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lindsey Vonn's remarkable comeback to the Olympic Games is nearly complete.

Vonn completed her training in the women’s downhill on Friday and Saturday, a big test after she tore her ACL just over a week ago in a World Cup race. With her training complete, she will compete at 5:30 a.m. ET on Sunday in the women’s downhill final.

Vonn will also compete in the women’s team combined downhill and the women’s super-G.

The 41-year-old will participate in the women’s team combined official training on Monday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 a.m. ET. She will then compete in the actual event on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 4:30 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET.

Her final event is on Thursday, the women’s super-G, at 5:30 a.m. ET.

After Vonn was injured last week, many thought it would rule her out of the Olympics, but the Minnesota native has fought through. On X, she clarified that her ACL is 100% ruptured.

An ACL tear normally entails a recovery that lasts about a year, but Vonn plans to fight through it.

She made a stunning comeback to the sport last year after nearly six years away from competition. Her return followed a partial titanium replacement inserted into her right knee, which she had in 2024.

The Team USA legend is the second-most successful woman in World Cup history with 84 wins. She has won eight World Championship medals.

Vonn won a gold medal in the downhill and a bronze medal in the super-G in the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games, and a bronze medal in the downhill at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games. She will look to add to her collection in Italy.

