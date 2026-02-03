Lindsey Vonn to compete in Winter Olympics days after suffering injury in World Cup crash

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn confirmed Tuesday that she will compete in the Milan Cortina Games, just days after the American skier suffered a terrifying scare at a World Cup race in Switzerland.
Vonn, 41, made the announcement during a news conference amid speculation that her return to the sport was in jeopardy following a crash in Crans-Montana. Vonn was airlifted from the course after she appeared to lose control while attempting to land a jump in her final run.
Vonn confirmed in a social media post hours after her crash that she had injured her left knee.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.