Legendary sports agent suggests fresh approach teams should take as NFL ticket prices continue to skyrocket

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Many football watchers will tell you the home viewing experience is ideal for them, but there are still those that love to watch NFL games from the seats at the stadium – truly taking it the experience with their own eyes.

However, as demand for the sport continues to grow, so have ticket prices just to enter a stadium on gameday. As a result, some fans are simply getting priced out from watching their favorite teams.

But legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg, who has represented over 300 professional athletes, especially in football with a record eight No. 1 overall picks and 64 first-rounders under his belt, believes teams and owners should be more "forward-thinking" with their tickets.

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He has an idea.

"I think that it would be prudent and forward-looking for them to reserve, like, 10,000 seats for every game for them to distribute to working families and younger people," Steinberg told Fox News Digital on a recent phone call. "So, at least at the end of the year, you have a team planting the seeds for the future."

Steinberg believes to "truly enjoy football" you either have played the game, or have seen it live. That, in his eyes, "totally sustains that interest level."

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Yes, technological advancements have made it easier for fans of all demographics to catch their favorite teams, as well as the rest of the NFL schedule, from their living room. In fact, some may even tell you spending for the highest NFL package is better than going to games live at this rate.

That’s because tickets are not the only thing to worry about when going to a game live.

The Action Network did an analysis of the cost of a family of four to attend an NFL game in every stadium across the country. The study included ticket prices, which were primary and resale from Ticketmaster, food and drinks, and parking for said family. They even looked at the child admission policy to see what ages may be free to find out which stadiums were, somewhat, family friendly.

At the highest was Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, who were the reigning Super Bowl champions when the season began in 2025. At $2,133.44, with $2,058.44 of that the price of four tickets, the family could enjoy the Eagles. Ford Field (Detroit Lions), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders), Soldier Field (Chicago Bears) and Highmark Stadium (Buffalo Bills) round out the top five most expensive stadiums for families.

The New York Jets and MetLife Stadium were the lowest at $555.94, though the league-wide average was $1,339 for four tickets.

At the same time, though, Steinberg understands supply and demand, and the latter is through the roof for the NFL. In turn, those with means to pay the expensive ticket prices do so, while others are priced out.

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"Right now, you have so much excess demand that they can price those tickets [high]," Steinberg added. "I used to say, ‘Look, we need to think about the future. I’m telling you that players could take a little less money if it meant sustaining the sport long-term. That means ticket prices.’ An owner once put his arm around me and said, ‘Son, that’ll never happen.’"

Could it happen one day? Steinberg sure hopes so, but as long as the insatiable appetite for football diminishes, it’ll likely be harder for some to acquire tickets at the current price tag, let alone secondary market upcharges.

‘Again, my suggestion would be teams plan and build for the future by having a section each week – they wouldn’t be the best tickets, but who cares if you’re a young kid? I used to go to Rams games in the Coliseum back in the ‘50s and you would’ve needed a telescope. But you still create an interest in football. That’s what I would do if I owned a team," Steinberg said.

STEINBERG’S COMEBACK

While talking all things football, Steinberg also discussed life and how his fight through adversity led to him writing "The Comeback: A Playbook for Turning Life’s Setbacks into Victories."

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Steinberg had built an empire by representing the best athletes in the world, but he also dealt with alcoholism and financial struggles, ultimately bringing him to rock bottom. But he rebuilt himself through those hard times, and with this book, he’s hoping to help others do the same.

Also, sharing stories of athletes dealing with similar adversities, Steinberg believes all readers should come away with this lesson learned.

"Internal introspection," he said. "A realistic understanding of your own values and priorities, whether it’s short-term economic gain, long-term economic security, spiritual values, family. It’s to have clarity internally in terms of what really constitutes a fulfilling life. Then, coming up with a plan to get back to that."

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