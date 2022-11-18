Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Lee Corso to return for college football Saturday after missing last three weeks

Corso has been with 'College GameDay' since 1987

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
College football fans can rejoice as one of the faces of the sport will return to its biggest stage Saturday. 

Lee Corso, who has been a part of ESPN’s "College GameDay" since 1987, will make his first appearance in a month Saturday as the show travels to Bozeman, Montana, for an FCS matchup between the University of Montana and Montana State. 

ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso picks the Panthers to win a game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers Sept. 1, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso picks the Panthers to win a game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers Sept. 1, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.  (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Broadcaster Chris Fowler announced Friday that Corso would return to the "College GameDay" set in Bozeman. 

"Awesome news! Look who's back?! Mr Corso reunites with the [College GameDay] gang tomorrow up in Bozeman, Montana," Fowler posted to social media. "Hope LC packed his warmest coat! Seeing him on my TV tomorrow will warm my heart."

Corso last appeared on the show Oct. 22 in Eugene, Oregon and missed the last three weeks as he recuperated from an undisclosed health issue. 

In Austin, Texas, last weekend, "College GameDay" host Rece Davis provided an update on Corso.

"Lee Corso still recuperating. Hope that he’s continuing to recover and hope that he’ll be back with us really soon," Davis said.

Lee Corso on the sideline at Neyland Stadium during a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Lee Corso on the sideline at Neyland Stadium during a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Donald Page/Getty Images)

Corso 87, missed the previous two editions of "College GameDay" when the show traveled to Jackson, Mississippi, and Athens, Georgia. 

Corso also missed two shows earlier in the season with an undisclosed health concern. 

Georgia Bulldogs mascot Hairy Dawg with Lee Corso before an NCAA football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Georgia Bulldogs Oct. 2, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Georgia Bulldogs mascot Hairy Dawg with Lee Corso before an NCAA football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Georgia Bulldogs Oct. 2, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. (John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s the 121st time Montana and Montana State will square off in the "Brawl of the Wild," and it’s the first time "College GameDay" has been to Bozeman.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.