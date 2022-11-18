Lee Corso to return for college football Saturday after missing last three weeks

College football fans can rejoice as one of the faces of the sport will return to its biggest stage Saturday.

Lee Corso, who has been a part of ESPN’s "College GameDay" since 1987, will make his first appearance in a month Saturday as the show travels to Bozeman, Montana, for an FCS matchup between the University of Montana and Montana State.

Broadcaster Chris Fowler announced Friday that Corso would return to the "College GameDay" set in Bozeman.

"Awesome news! Look who's back?! Mr Corso reunites with the [College GameDay] gang tomorrow up in Bozeman, Montana," Fowler posted to social media. "Hope LC packed his warmest coat! Seeing him on my TV tomorrow will warm my heart."

Corso last appeared on the show Oct. 22 in Eugene, Oregon and missed the last three weeks as he recuperated from an undisclosed health issue.

In Austin, Texas, last weekend, "College GameDay" host Rece Davis provided an update on Corso.

"Lee Corso still recuperating. Hope that he’s continuing to recover and hope that he’ll be back with us really soon," Davis said.

Corso 87, missed the previous two editions of "College GameDay" when the show traveled to Jackson, Mississippi , and Athens, Georgia.

Corso also missed two shows earlier in the season with an undisclosed health concern.

It’s the 121st time Montana and Montana State will square off in the "Brawl of the Wild," and it’s the first time "College GameDay" has been to Bozeman.