Mike Leach will provide thoughts on officiating for a price: ‘I think $30,000 will cover it’

Mike Leach will provide his unfiltered thoughts on SEC officiating, for a price.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State head football coach was asked how he would grade officiating so far this season, and the always entertaining Leach did not disappoint with his answer.

"That's obviously a ridiculous question," Leach said, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. "You know that unless I plan to spend some money, but I'll tell you what. You go ahead and mail me a check. I think $30,000 will cover it, although I would want to check the market first. You go ahead and mail me the check, and I'll give you one heck of an answer."

On Saturday against No. 1 Georgia , Leach provided some insight into his thoughts on the officiating during the first half of his team’s 45-19 loss.

"What’s your reaction? You’re watching the same guy I am," Leach said when asked for his thoughts on the officiating as he walked off the field at the end of the first half. "I think you outta comment on it positively or negatively. Whatever’s running through your mind."

Leach has provided college football fans with plenty of soundbites throughout his career , but this season has seemed especially spicy.

In October, Leach gave wedding advice to SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang, urging her to elope and keep her wedding plans on the "down low."

"You set up a meeting, and I’ll talk to him," Leach said. "We’ll keep a close eye on it, but whatever you and Trevor [Sikkema]] decide, I would kind of keep it on the down low, which you’ve failed to do that. Trevor was probably planning to, but you didn’t.

"Trevor was probably planning to, but you didn’t. Don’t say anything about it, but as soon as the season’s over, or even an off week, go elope. Trust me on that. Go elope, because basically every female in the family is gonna terrorize you guys until it’s over. Once it’s over, they’ll be upset for a few days, but it’ll be over, and you cruise along and have a happy marriage and a happy life."

After starting the season 5-1, the Bulldogs have lost 3 of their last 4 games and have dropped out of the rankings.

