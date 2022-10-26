Jackson State takes center stage in Week 9, Deion Sanders not surprised: ‘I expect stuff like this’

For the first time in program history, Jackson State will be the center of the college football world.

"College Gameday" announced earlier this week that it will head to Mississippi for the rivalry game between Jackson State and Southern in Week 9.

The college football pregame show will be in Jackson, Mississippi, Saturday morning, bringing more eyes to a Jackson State program that has garnered attention under head coach and NFL Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders.

Sanders said he first heard the news on Sunday while driving his car to the office.

"I was excited, really excited," Sanders said Tuesday morning at his weekly media gathering, according to Mississippi Today. "But you gotta understand, I expect stuff like this. Why not us? You know lots of people wear that shirt that says: ‘Why not us.’ But they don’t believe what’s on the shirt half the time.

"You better believe it. Don’t just wear it. Believe it. I really think like that. I think, ‘Why haven’t you come yet?’ Thank God, they pulled the trigger. We’re blessed to have them. It’s phenomenal."

The Tigers are off to a 7-0 start under Sanders after landing Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, in January.

The prospect of "College Gameday" coming to town will be a chance for Sanders to sell his program further, and he is well aware of the opportunity.

"I just hope we, as a city and as a school, understand the magnitude of what’s about to transpire," Sanders said. "I hope we do our homework as a city and come out and support ‘College GameDay,’ support what it is and then some. We need to put on for our city for real. Southern needs to be a big part of this as well."

The rivalry between Southern and Jackson State dates back to 1929, with the Jaguars leading the all-time series 37-30.

Jackson State ended an eight-game losing streak to Southern last season, winning 21-17 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.