Lawrence Taylor's viral NFL Draft memory resurfaces years later: 'Had 41 Coors Lights'

The New York Giants had only one correct choice when they had the No. 2 pick of the 1981 draft – it was choosing linebacker Lawrence Taylor out of North Carolina.

Taylor was chosen behind New Orleans Saints running back George Rogers and in front of players like Freeman McNeil, Kenny Easley and E.J. Junior.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer went viral in 2010 for his recollection of how his draft night went. More than 15 years later, Taylor’s interview with Sports Illustrated went viral again.

"I don’t remember too much," Taylor said when he was asked to remember his draft night. "I had 41 Coors Lights so I couldn’t tell you… I just know it was an exciting time but it wasn’t like this. It was old school. It wasn’t in New York or anything."

Taylor said he had his "drinking buddies" with him.

The clip appeared to still resonate with NFL fans as it went viral on X.

The Giants’ selection of Taylor completely changed their defense. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in his first season. He was a six-time First-Team All-Pro selection in his first six seasons.

He won two Super Bowls with the Giants during his career.

This year, the Giants could have another defensive selection they’re thinking about in Abdul Carter. New York has the No. 3 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.