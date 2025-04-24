Expand / Collapse search
Lawrence Taylor's viral NFL Draft memory resurfaces years later: 'Had 41 Coors Lights'

Taylor became one of the greatest players in NFL history

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The New York Giants had only one correct choice when they had the No. 2 pick of the 1981 draft – it was choosing linebacker Lawrence Taylor out of North Carolina.

Taylor was chosen behind New Orleans Saints running back George Rogers and in front of players like Freeman McNeil, Kenny Easley and E.J. Junior.

Lawrence Taylor at the Super Bowl

Lawrence Taylor of the New York Giants warms up before Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 27, 1991, at Tampa Stadium in Florida. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The Pro Football Hall of Famer went viral in 2010 for his recollection of how his draft night went. More than 15 years later, Taylor’s interview with Sports Illustrated went viral again.

"I don’t remember too much," Taylor said when he was asked to remember his draft night. "I had 41 Coors Lights so I couldn’t tell you… I just know it was an exciting time but it wasn’t like this. It was old school. It wasn’t in New York or anything."

Taylor said he had his "drinking buddies" with him.

Lawrence Taylor at the Hall of Fame

Lawrence Taylor arrives on the red carpet during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2022. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

The clip appeared to still resonate with NFL fans as it went viral on X.

The Giants’ selection of Taylor completely changed their defense. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in his first season. He was a six-time First-Team All-Pro selection in his first six seasons.

He won two Super Bowls with the Giants during his career.

Lawrence Taylor smiles

Former linebacker Lawrence Taylor arrives before the Legends NFL Party in Las Vegas, Feb. 9, 2024. (Joe Camporeale-USA Today Sports)

This year, the Giants could have another defensive selection they’re thinking about in Abdul Carter. New York has the No. 3 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.