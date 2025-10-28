Kylie Kelce warns Cowboys fans who trick-or-treat at her house: 'Raise your kids right'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pro football rivalry never dies even if the spouse’s husband has long been retired from the sport.

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce, warned Dallas Cowboys fans who are going to decide to trick-or-treat at their house during a podcast episode last week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelce was asked by a viewer, "If a child knocks on your door on Halloween dressed as a Cowboys football player or cheerleader, do you give them candy or tell them to get off your lawn?"

"If we receive trick-or-treaters, which we do not, hypothetically speaking, I would give every other kid a piece of candy, and then I would march my a-- to the kitchen and get a box of raisins and drop that right in that bag," she said on "Not Gonna Lie."

JASON KELCE DEFENDS HIMSELF AFTER DEBUTING NEW LOOK IN PODCAST FEATURING TAYLOR SWIFT: 'DON'T HATE ME'

"Guys, raise your kids right. That’s the best advice I can give you. I’m not going to tell you how to parent your kids, but this is where I draw the line. Oh, maybe like an old avocado. I’d consider it. If you know, you know, there’s always at least one far-gone avocado in my kitchen. One. At any given time. Yeah, I stand by all that. Yup, that’s that."

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research predicted that two-thirds of U.S. adults will celebrate Halloween in some way this year. About 8 in 10 parents of a child under 18 years old say they will do something to celebrate the holiday.

Jason Kelce was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro selection while he was with the Eagles, playing for the team from 2011 to 2023.

He was a member of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl-winning team.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In that same span, the Cowboys never made it to the NFC Championship and haven’t done so since the 1995 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.