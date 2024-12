Retirement life has not come that easy for the Kelce family.

Jason Kelce hung up the cleats after 13 seasons, and he will very likely wind up with a bust in Canton.

However, despite being off the field, he might just be busier than ever.

Kelce is a "Monday Night Football" analyst on ESPN, which keeps him on the road. Next month, he will also host a late-night show on the network, while he also hosts a podcast with his brother, Travis.

Jason and his wife, Kylie, have a fourth daughter on the way, but the three are a handful for Kylie, as Jason is "busier now than he has ever been," says his wife.

"I see him less now in retirement than I did when he was playing football," Kelce said on the debut episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. "We had a set schedule then. Now, it’s an absolute free-for-all. He is working so hard and really grinding right now. And so, I just make sure that I am covered. And if that means that he’s at the house and someone else is there just to make up the difference, then that’s what we have going on. He will not be watching the kids.

"He’s not watching them right now. I think he’s doing meetings."

Shortly after losing the Super Bowl to his brother, the Kansas City Chiefs star was tabbed to host "Saturday Night Live," but Jason made an appearance on the program. The stint, though, did not seem to go over well with Kylie, as shown in the Amazon Prime documentary featuring Kelce's 2022 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before the season, the Kelce brothers teed off at the ACC Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe.

