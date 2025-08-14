Jason Kelce defends himself after debuting new look in podcast featuring Taylor Swift: 'Don't hate me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce defended himself on social media this week after his new look in the recent "New Heights" episode featuring pop star Taylor Swift turned some heads on social media.

Fans tuning into Wednesday night’s premiere, which at one point had reached over 1.2 million viewers, pointed out that eldest Kelce brother appeared to have dyed his salt and pepper facial hair black.

He also appeared to have dyed his hair a similar color.

In response to former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick commenting on X that he felt "betrayed" to a teaser clip of the episode, Kelce defended the new look.

"I promise the dye was for a good reason, don’t hate me," Kelce wrote without establishing what the "good reason" was.

Kelce’s new look debuted during Swift’s first appearance on the podcast, where she unveiled her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

In addition to discussing her love story with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the trio discussed Swift’s new-found love for football.

"Jason, on our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl, and he looked across the field across the line of scrimmage and saw his brother standing on the other, like five feet in front of him on the field," she recalled.

"He didn’t even look at me. Like, I now know what an insane question that was. … I thought everyone was on the field at the same time."

Swift then detailed how her lack of knowledge of football quickly turned into a passion, recalling how excited she was when the Chiefs drafted wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I became obsessed with it. I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy!’ My friends are like, 'Who body-snatched you? What do you mean we drafted Xavier Worthy?"

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.