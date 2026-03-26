Kylie Kelce reveals her 'dos and don'ts' of talking to postpartum women: 'Oh, I'm so serious'

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It has been just about a year since Kylie Kelce, the wife of future Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason, became a mother of four.

Kelce has discussed the trials and tribulations of motherhood before, and her latest episode was more of the same, as she shared the "dos and don'ts" of talking to postpartum women.

"First up, gotta start with the good old-fashioned don't. Number one, don't ask her if she's back to her pre-baby weight yet. Better yet, don't ask her about her weight at all," Kelce began on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast.

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"Pre-baby weight Kylie? Pre-baby Kylie? Let me say that again. Pre-baby body of Kylie? I don't know her. She doesn't live here. My body built a whole a-- human being, okay? And you're going to look at me and tell me I'm supposed to get back to pre-baby weight? OK."

Kelce implored her viewers to ask postpartum mothers how they are feeling, but not "when the next baby is going to be on the way."

"Oh, I'm so serious. And I'll speak for myself here. Don't you dare ask if we're going to give it one more try for a boy. I swear to God. I swear to God. Don't ask me that. Also, let's just put this into perspective. If you look at me and you say, No. 1, 'Are you gonna have another one?' Or No. 2, 'Are you going to try for a boy?' You are looking at a woman who has had four children in what was it, six years? How are you going to look at a woman who has had four children and be like, 'Are you going to have another one soon? Are you going to try for a boy?' So suck my a--."

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Kelce's other off-limits question was whether mothers were worried if their baby hasn't reached certain milestones by their first birthday.

"Ladies, if you are still losing sleep or letting milestones of children rule your thoughts, I'ma need you to cut that out immediately. I need you to cut it out now. Four children later, the one thing I can tell you I've learned that I've told you a million times, they're all different… If your kids are having delays and/or are not meeting the thresholds, that's OK, too."

Kelce said that one of her children was an "early talker," while another did not truly speak until she was roughly 18 months old.

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The Kelces had each of their four girls from October 2019 through March 2025. Kylie revealed in October that she once suffered a miscarriage.

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