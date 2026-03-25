Joe Flacco, 41, calls out 'dumb' NFL teams for not making him a starting quarterback

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Joe Flacco may be 41 years old, but he still thinks he has plenty left in the tank.

The Super Bowl XLVII champion signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals to be Joe Burrow's backup, but he wants much more than that.

"Not being one of those guys to go sign somewhere, yeah, it pisses me off a little bit," Flacco said.

He then added a parting shot at just about every team in the league.

"And believe me, I wish I was the guy somewhere, and I think teams are dumb for not having me be that guy," he said.

Flacco started last season for the Cleveland Browns and was their Week 1 quarterback, but with two rookies in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the wings, the writing was on the wall.

Cleveland traded him to Cincinnati after Burrow suffered a serious turf-toe injury, and he found some success. Flacco played well despite going 1-5 as a starter with the Bengals. He threw for at least 200 yards in four of his six starts, and the Bengals' offense averaged more than 27 points per game.

But with his success, despite his wishes to be a starter, it's a good consolation prize.

"I feel like I have unfinished business. That's part of why I'm here and still playing and doing all those things..." he said. "I had a lot of fun with Joe, and Joe's the guy."

Flacco, who was Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2012 season, has played for the Broncos, Jets, Eagles, Jets again, Browns, Colts, Browns again and the Bengals.

He has thrown for 48,176 yards, 272 touchdowns and 172 interceptions in 19 seasons. He is 10-6 in the playoffs with 3,530 yards passing, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.