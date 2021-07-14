Kurt Angle, Olympic gold medalist and ex-WWE star, brushes off Conor McGregor injury: 'Big deal'

Kurt Angle, an Olympic gold medalist and former professional wrestler, piled on the trolling of UFC star Conor McGregor on Tuesday as the Irishman recovered from a gruesome leg injury.

Angle won a gold medal in 100-kilogram freestyle wrestling for the U.S. at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics while dealing with a broken neck and few other injuries before he started his career in professional wrestling with ECW, WWE and TNA. He didn’t appear to be fazed about McGregor’s injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"So.... @TheNotoriousMMA broke his freakin' ankle this past weekend. Big deal. I break my ankle all of the time. I broke my ankle this morning and I'm jumping around right now!! I even won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck too," Angle tweeted.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. TAKES SWIPE AT CONOR MCGREGOR AFTER HIS INJURY

The 52-year-old Pennsylvania native won two Division I Wrestling championships and a World Championship gold medal in 1995 before participating in the Olympics. In 1996 U.S. trials, he fractured two cervical vertebrae and pulled four muscles. He defeated Iran’s Abbas Jadidi via decision.

McGregor is reportedly set to be out until at least January as he recovers from his injury. He had surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He suffered the injury at UFC 264 on Saturday against Dustin Poirier. He appeared to break his leg at the end of the first round trying to dodge a punch from Poirier. He fell to the mat and had to be carried out of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.