Floyd Mayweather Jr. takes swipe at Conor McGregor after his injury

Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Monday took a swipe at Conor McGregor on social media after the UFC star suffered a gruesome leg injury in his loss to Dustin Poirier over the weekend.

Mayweather and McGregor have feuded in the past, leading up to a boxing spectacle in 2017. Mayweather won the fight via technical knockout in the 10th round. But it didn’t stop "Money" from giving McGregor one last parting shot on social media.

He posted a picture of McGregor in a suit but edited his left ankle.

"Y’all got it twisted! I like how his shoes fit. Now, do the stanky leg," he captioned the pic.

McGregor is reportedly set to be out until at least January unless he gets clearance.

McGregor shared an update on his health Sunday night.

"Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless," McGregor tweeted.

McGregor said in a video that everything went "perfect" and called Poirier's win "illegitimate."

Audie A. Attar, of Paradigm Sports, said his client McGregor need surgery to repair the broken bones in his leg.

"Both doctors are confident that with time he will make a full recovery," Attar’s statement read.

"We anticipate his return to the octagon."

McGregor has fought twice this year and had previously planned on fighting a third time.