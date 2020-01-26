Kobe Bryant fans pay tribute to NBA legend in wake of deadly helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant fans gathered near the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the late NBA star who – along with his daughter and as many as seven other people – was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.

Fans gathered around the arena where Bryant dominated for several years before he retired.

They packed the area near the arena as others prepared for the Grammy Awards, which were being held at the Staples Center.

Bryant was selected in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He was subsequently traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac before the start of the 1996-97 season. It proved to be one of the most important trades in NBA history.

Bryant would help lead the Lakers to five NBA championships and was a part of one of the best NBA dynasties alongside Shaquille O’Neal. Bryant and O’Neal won three straight NBA titles from 1999 to 2002. He then won two rings with Pau Gasol in 2009 and 2010.

“The Black Mamba” wrapped up his playing career in 2016. He played his final game against the Utah Jazz and finished with an epic performance – 60 points, four rebounds and four assists.

He finished his career as an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA team, 12-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection, two time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP.