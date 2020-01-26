What Kobe Bryant's last tweet proves about his character, according to NBA writer

Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all-time, has died in a helicopter crash at age 41 on Sunday.

Just a day earlier, his name dominated headlines as LeBron James passed Bryant for the No. 3 spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

In response, Bryant congratulated James on Twitter Saturday night, writing, "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.” Bryant's final tweet has been circulating following the news of his death as grieving fans point to it as an indication of his "generosity, and kindness."

The Athletic senior NBA writer Joe Vardon said Bryant's tweet proved his dedication and commitment to mentoring future NBA stars.

"The thing that has set Kobe apart from some of the greats before him and has changed the way basketball will be going forward is his willingness to mentor later on in his career," Vardon said Sunday on "America's News HQ."

Vardon added that Bryant's response to James' victory "shows that once he realized that he had lost step and would be retiring, he wanted to be that bridge for the next batch of players to be great."

Twitter users reeling from Bryant's death responded to his Saturday tweet to express their condolences.

"Thank you for showing me how to pursue my dreams with single-minded focus and dedication. I didn't have an older brother and looked up to you as one. Thank you for everything," one user wrote.

"Rest In Peace Kobe the world is speechless we are heart broken... prayers to your family your wife your daughters," another user wrote alongside a photo of Bryant and his family.

Many celebrities, among them Travis Barker, Nick Jonas, Kloe Kardashian, Khalid and A$AP Rocky have also taken to social media to share their grief and disbelief over the shocking death.

