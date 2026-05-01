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New York Knicks

Knicks' OG Anunoby has incredible performance in series-clinching win after Anne Hathaway shoutout

Hathaway says she considered wearing an Anunoby jersey on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Anne Hathaway was a very happy New York Knicks fan on Thursday night.

Hathaway, 43, talked about her Knicks fandom during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," a day earlier and said she almost showed up in an OG Anunoby jersey.

"But I’m also the type of fan that I considered wearing an OG (Anunoby) jersey out here today," Hathaway said.

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OG Anunoby and Anne Hathaway

(Left) OG Anunoby (8) of the New York Knicks leaves the court after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 140-89 in Game 6 of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 30, 2026. (Right) Anne Hathaway poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in London on April 24, 2026. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images;Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Anunoby played like he heard he had the Emmy Award winner’s support during the team’s 140-89 series-clinching win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. Anunoby scored 29 points with seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block, with an incredible plus-minus of 42 in just 27 minutes.

Hathaway, who wore a blue and orange handkerchief during her appearance, has been at multiple Knicks games over the past couple of years. She called herself a "motherly" fan.

"When I’m at the game, I want them to know that I know who they are and that they’re going to win. I don’t want to get out into like ‘Oh, what are you doing?!’ All that. I want them to know that you can do no wrong. I’m trying to be like a gentle, loving, motherly fan," Hathaway said.

"And when you miss the basket, that wasn’t you. That basket moved, I saw it."

TWO PLAYERS EJECTED AFTER SCRUM AMID KNICKS' 50-POINT LEAD AGAINST HAWKS SENDS REFEREE CRASHING TO THE COURT

New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby driving past Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye during a basketball game

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby drives on Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye in the second quarter of Game 6 in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 30, 2026. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

The Knicks' win over the Hawks broke several records.

New York broke several NBA records by halftime. Their 40-15 lead at the end of the first quarter marked the largest of the shot clock era. Their 47-point halftime lead was the biggest in playoff history.

And the Knicks' 51-point win tied for the sixth-largest margin of victory in NBA postseason history.

It was the team’s largest playoff win in franchise history.

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Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway posing for photographers at a photo call

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway pose for photographers at the photo call for the film "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in London on April 24, 2026. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The Knicks will play the winner of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers series, and maybe Hathaway will be in attendance at Madison Square Garden for the second round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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