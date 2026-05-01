Knicks' OG Anunoby has incredible performance in series-clinching win after Anne Hathaway shoutout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anne Hathaway was a very happy New York Knicks fan on Thursday night.

Hathaway, 43, talked about her Knicks fandom during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," a day earlier and said she almost showed up in an OG Anunoby jersey.

"But I’m also the type of fan that I considered wearing an OG (Anunoby) jersey out here today," Hathaway said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anunoby played like he heard he had the Emmy Award winner’s support during the team’s 140-89 series-clinching win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. Anunoby scored 29 points with seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block, with an incredible plus-minus of 42 in just 27 minutes.

Hathaway, who wore a blue and orange handkerchief during her appearance, has been at multiple Knicks games over the past couple of years. She called herself a "motherly" fan.

"When I’m at the game, I want them to know that I know who they are and that they’re going to win. I don’t want to get out into like ‘Oh, what are you doing?!’ All that. I want them to know that you can do no wrong. I’m trying to be like a gentle, loving, motherly fan," Hathaway said.

"And when you miss the basket, that wasn’t you. That basket moved, I saw it."

TWO PLAYERS EJECTED AFTER SCRUM AMID KNICKS' 50-POINT LEAD AGAINST HAWKS SENDS REFEREE CRASHING TO THE COURT

The Knicks' win over the Hawks broke several records.

New York broke several NBA records by halftime. Their 40-15 lead at the end of the first quarter marked the largest of the shot clock era. Their 47-point halftime lead was the biggest in playoff history.

And the Knicks' 51-point win tied for the sixth-largest margin of victory in NBA postseason history.

It was the team’s largest playoff win in franchise history.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Knicks will play the winner of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers series, and maybe Hathaway will be in attendance at Madison Square Garden for the second round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.