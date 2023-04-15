Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Julius Randle returns, and Knicks hold off Cavaliers in thrilling Game 1 finish

The Knicks have not won a playoff series since 2013

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The fifth-seeded New York Knicks had their fair share of injuries throughout the 2022-23 regular season. But the team finally received some good news on the injury front ahead of Saturday's playoff game against the Cavaliers. 

Julius Randle, who had been dealing with a left ankle sprain, returned to the lineup Saturday after missing more than two weeks of action. He played 34 minutes and finished with 19 points.

Jalen Brunson shook off foul trouble to score a team-high 27 points, and he and Randle lifted the Knicks to a 101-97 Game 1 victory over the Cavs in the first round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The New York Knicks' Obi Toppin (1) high-fives Jalen Brunson (11) against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs April 15, 2023, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The New York Knicks' Obi Toppin (1) high-fives Jalen Brunson (11) against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs April 15, 2023, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

Josh Hart, who the Knicks acquired prior to this year's trade deadline, registered 17 points and 10 rebounds in the first postseason game of his career.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell sparked a late rally, but Brunson hit several big shots down the stretch to end the Cavs' comeback hopes.

HAWKS' LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT AGAINST CELTICS; BOSTON TAKES 1-0 SERIES LEAD

The Cavs were within two points of the Knicks in the game's final seconds when Brunson missed a shot. But Randle grabbed his 10th rebound of the night and passed to Quentin Grimes, who was fouled with just four seconds left.

Isaiah Hartenstein (55) of the New York Knicks boxes out during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs April 15, 2023, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Isaiah Hartenstein (55) of the New York Knicks boxes out during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs April 15, 2023, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

Grimes made both free throws, and the Knicks finished off the Cavs and disappointed a raucous, towel-waving Cleveland crowd that came alive in the fourth quarter when Mitchell scored 14 to bring the Cavs back.

Mitchell finished with 38 for the Cavs, who returned to the playoff stage for the first time since the 2018 NBA Finals. 

Jalen Brunson (11) of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during Game 1 of a first-round 2023 NBA playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers April 15, 2023, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Jalen Brunson (11) of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during Game 1 of a first-round 2023 NBA playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers April 15, 2023, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Knicks' bench outscored the Cavs' reserves 37-14.

Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland.

Brunson picked up his second foul with 7:52 left in the first quarter, and coach Tom Thibodeau had no choice but to replace the guard, who scored a career-high 48 points against the Cavs March 31.

But Cleveland failed to capitalize, and New York reeled off 10 straight points and led 30-24 after one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 2 is Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.