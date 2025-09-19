Kirk Herbstreit shares emotional tribute to Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music fans are mourning the loss of Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James, who died in a plane crash in North Carolina, officials confirmed Friday. He was 57.

James' lengthy songwriting credits include Carrie Underwood's hit "Jesus, Take the Wheel."

The small plane with three people aboard crashed Thursday afternoon "under unknown circumstances" in the woods near Franklin, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a preliminary report. There were no survivors, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

James was on a Cirrus SR22T, which was registered to him under his legal name of Brett James Cornelius, according to information provided by the FAA. It was not known if he was the pilot. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed his death.

Longtime ESPN college football lead analyst Kirk Herbstreit was among those who paid tribute to James. Herbstreit described James as an incredible person.

"Was calling a game last night when I got the news on a text that Brett was in a plane crash and didn’t make it. Living in Nashville, I’ve been very fortunate to meet a lot of incredible people… Brett was certainly that – one of the most talented and yet humble and down to earth guys I’ve met," the former Ohio State quarterback wrote on X.

The plane had taken off from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said they will investigate the crash.

James was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020. The organization posted a statement online mourning his death.

Herbstreit added that James performed a few years ago during his birthday celebration. He said he was left heartbroken by the tragic events that led to James' death.

"He was a legend as a songwriter and one of the most respected people in that town. He sang at my 50th along with Casey Beathard – such a good man. Just heartbreaking – my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they cope with this unthinkable reality," Herbstreit wrote.

James had more than 500 of his songs recorded for albums with combined sales of more than 110 million copies, according to his Grand Ole Opry biography online.

Other artists who sang his songs include Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Meghan Trainor.

Country singer Jason Aldean also honored James and credited him for making a profound impact on his life. "Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my friend Brett James tonight," Aldean posted on X. "I had nothing but love and respect for that guy and he helped change my life. Honored to have met him and worked with him."

James recorded his own album in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

