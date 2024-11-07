Expand / Collapse search
College Football

ESPN star Kirk Herbstreit announces death of beloved dog Ben following cancer battle

Herbstreit's dog was 10 years old

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
ESPN's college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared the devastating news on social media Thursday that he had to make the difficult decision to put down his beloved dog, Ben, following his battle with cancer. 

Herbstreit, who over the last several weeks of the college football schedule has been accompanied by Ben, has shared health updates with Ben’s many fans. 

Kirk Herbstreit's dog

FILE - Kirk Herbstreit's dog looks on from the set of ESPN's College GameDay in the McMicken Commons at the University of Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. ESPN's College GameDay show will be held in the McMicken Commons on Saturday for the NCAA football game between Cincinnati and Tulsa. (IMAGN)

But on Thursday, Herbstreit announced that Ben’s cancer had spread. 

"This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Ben's organs and there was nothing left we could do – we had to let him go."

Herbstreit, a self-proclaimed dog-lover, spoke at length about his special bond with Ben. 

"He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag. He and I could communicate..he and I understood each other and had each other's backs. He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion. Hard day-but he will live within all of us forever. God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years-a true blessing. Love you Ben" 

Kirk Herbstreit dog

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit walks his dog Ben before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium.  (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

ESPN STAR KIRK HERBSTREIT FIRES BACK AT CRITICS OF HIS DOG: 'YOU'RE A MORON'

Tributes from around the football community poured in.

Herbstreit said in a separate post that the overwhelming support has "really hit home" on such a difficult day. 

"My phone hasn’t stopped ringing for the last 3 hours from texts and tweets about my boy Ben. I’m truly overwhelmed by how many people he touched-and from the bottom of my heart thank you for sending your best wishes and letting me know how much you loved him," he wrote.  

Kirk Herbstreit dog

Ben (the dog of ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit) lies on the field before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.  (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

"This has been a really tough day and all your touching notes and messages have really hit home. Thank you for taking the time to reach out and sharing such beautiful words about Ben. Appreciate all of you." 

