©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

March Madness

Broadcaster Kevin Harlan makes clutch deflection, delivers epic play-by-play call during March Madness game

Harlan was on the call for the North Carolina-Ole Miss first round game

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Should North Carolina have made the NCAA Tournament? | Breakfast Ball Video

Should North Carolina have made the NCAA Tournament? | Breakfast Ball

North Carolina made the NCAA Basketball tournament as the 11-seed despite a poor regular season. John Fanta joins Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth discusses this controversy and why it shouldn't have happened.

Kevin Harlan has one of the most recognizable voices in sports. The longtime broadcaster has handled play-by-play duties for NFL, NBA and college basketball games.

Harlan's voice can currently be heard during some of this year's NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament games. He was on the call for No. 6-seeded Ole Miss' hard-fought victory over No. 11 North Carolina. 

But at one point during the first half, Harlan had to think quickly – and he certainly rose to the occasion.

Kevin Harlan being introduced

Broadcaster Kevin Harlan is introduced during the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Jan. 18, 2024, in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Ole Miss held a 41-23 lead over North Carolina with just over two minutes left before halftime when a Rebels player attempted to stop an errant ball from going out of bounds. But a Tar Heels player ended up deflecting the ball. 

The deflection sent the ball speeding toward the area along the sideline where Harlan was sitting with his headset on.

North Carolina plays Ole Miss

The North Carolina Tar Heels play the Mississippi Rebels at Fiserv Forum on March 21, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Harlan then put his quick reflexes on full display, while simultaneously offering a play-by-play of the action. "Saves the ball with a leap. Knocked out of bounds, deflected by me, and off to the side," he said as he stretched out his arm to make sure his broadcasting partner Stan Van Gundy didn't get hit by the ball.

"It was going right for you, did you see that?" Harlan then asked the former NBA coach.

Van Gundy then took a look at the replay and praised Harlan, saying, "Great deflection!"

Kevin Harlan

Kevin Harlan speaks during a ceremony honoring former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Flip Saunders prior to a game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Feb. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA Today Sports)

Almost immediately after the Tar Heels were revealed as one of the 68 teams who made it to "The Dance," the storied program faced considerable backlash. Since UNC was the final team to get awarded a spot in the NCAA Tournament, they had to play in the "First Four" for seeding purposes.

The Tar Heels dominated the San Diego State Aztecs in that matchup to earn the No. 11 seed in the South Region. But North Carolina could not overcome Ole Miss in the first round. 

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 15 points, while Sean Pedulla's 20-point performance helped the Rebels advance. Ole Miss will meet No. 3 Iowa in the second round on Sunday in Milwaukee. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.