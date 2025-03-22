Broadcaster Kevin Harlan makes clutch deflection, delivers epic play-by-play call during March Madness game

Kevin Harlan has one of the most recognizable voices in sports. The longtime broadcaster has handled play-by-play duties for NFL, NBA and college basketball games.

Harlan's voice can currently be heard during some of this year's NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament games. He was on the call for No. 6-seeded Ole Miss' hard-fought victory over No. 11 North Carolina.

But at one point during the first half, Harlan had to think quickly – and he certainly rose to the occasion.

Ole Miss held a 41-23 lead over North Carolina with just over two minutes left before halftime when a Rebels player attempted to stop an errant ball from going out of bounds. But a Tar Heels player ended up deflecting the ball.

The deflection sent the ball speeding toward the area along the sideline where Harlan was sitting with his headset on.

Harlan then put his quick reflexes on full display, while simultaneously offering a play-by-play of the action. "Saves the ball with a leap. Knocked out of bounds, deflected by me, and off to the side," he said as he stretched out his arm to make sure his broadcasting partner Stan Van Gundy didn't get hit by the ball.

"It was going right for you, did you see that?" Harlan then asked the former NBA coach.

Van Gundy then took a look at the replay and praised Harlan, saying, "Great deflection!"

Almost immediately after the Tar Heels were revealed as one of the 68 teams who made it to "The Dance," the storied program faced considerable backlash. Since UNC was the final team to get awarded a spot in the NCAA Tournament, they had to play in the "First Four" for seeding purposes.

The Tar Heels dominated the San Diego State Aztecs in that matchup to earn the No. 11 seed in the South Region. But North Carolina could not overcome Ole Miss in the first round.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 15 points, while Sean Pedulla's 20-point performance helped the Rebels advance. Ole Miss will meet No. 3 Iowa in the second round on Sunday in Milwaukee.

