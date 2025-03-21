No. 2 seed Alabama narrowly escapes huge upset by No. 15 Robert Morris

No. 2-seeded Alabama held on to beat No. 15-seeded Robert Morris 90-81 in the first round of the men’s NCAA tournament Friday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

At one point, Alabama was up 12 points in the first half, but Robert Morris battled back to cut Alabama's lead to 40-36 at halftime.

Robert Morris continued fighting into the second half and at one point took a 65-64 lead over Alabama with 7:10 left to play, putting the Crimson Tide on upset alert.

After that, Alabama went on a 26-16 run to close out the game and secure the win.

Mark Sears and Clifford Omoruyi led the way for the Crimson Tide in the win. Sears had a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists, while Omoruyi added 17 points on perfect 8-for-8 shooting.

Alabama made 58.6% of its shots.

Amarion Dickerson was one of four players who scored in double figures for Robert Morris in the loss.

Dickerson had 25 points while snaring nine rebounds, including six offensive boards. Alvaro Folgueiras also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Josh Omojafo had 12 points in the loss.

Robert Morris shot 42.3% from the field and just 25.9% from 3-point range.

Alabama will play the winner of 10th-seeded Vanderbilt and No. 7 seed St. Mary’s of California in the round of 32.

Robert Morris ended its season with a 26-9 record.

