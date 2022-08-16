Kevin Durant swats retirement rumor: 'S--- is comical at this point'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Durant is in a holding pattern with the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite reportedly requesting a trade from the organization at the start of free agency, Durant has yet to see the Nets honor the ask. According to multiple reports, Brooklyn has garnered interest in a potential Durant trade from the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics among other teams but has yet to find the right deal to agree to.

A rumor floated around the NBA world on Monday that Durant would rather retire than play for Brooklyn again. Longtime NBA journalist Marc Stein wrote in his SubStack column that "one of the most well-connected team executives" told him that Durant "was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets."

Stein wrote he was told the information back in July.

Durant put the rumor to bed in a fierce rebuke later Monday.

"I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. S--- is comical at this point," he tweeted.

The two sides have apparently come to a boiling point over the last week with the Nets superstar reportedly giving the front office an ultimatum – either trade Durant or fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Brooklyn’s team owner Joe Tsai expressed support in the front office and coaching staff in his own tweet last week.

"Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets," Tsai said.

It is unclear at this point whether Durant, who has three years remaining on his current deal, will be traded at all.