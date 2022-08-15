Kevin Durant responds to fan questioning his legacy: 'U say it’s tainted, I say it’s never been stronger'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Durant is not backing down – whether it comes to his trade request or answering Twitter trolls.

The disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star had time Sunday to go through his Twitter mentions and interact with fans while waiting for the organization to honor his trade request. He responded to a fan who questioned whether his legacy had been tainted with him going from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors to the Nets, and possibly to another team after that.

"It’s all a matter of perspective my g. U say it’s tainted, I say it’s never been stronger," he said in response to complaints about his legacy.

The Nets have not been able to find a suitable trade partner for Durant since he asked for a trade at the start of free agency in July. The two sides have apparently come to a boiling point over the last week with the Nets superstar reportedly giving the front office an ultimatum – either trade Durant or fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Brooklyn’s team owner Joe Tsai expressed support in the front office and coaching staff in his own tweet last week.

"Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets," Tsai said.

Training camp is only a few weeks away. ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on the "Hoop Collective" podcast that he can see the potential of Durant not being traded at all.

"A week ago, if you had asked me, 'Will Kevin Durant hold out of training camp if he's not traded?' I would have been like, 'Ehh, I can't see it.' Now I can see it. That is what we're headed toward," he said.

Durant still has three years remaining on his deal with the Nets. The organization doesn’t have any obligation to deal him.