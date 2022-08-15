Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brooklyn Nets
Published

Kevin Durant responds to fan questioning his legacy: 'U say it’s tainted, I say it’s never been stronger'

Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in July

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Durant is not backing down – whether it comes to his trade request or answering Twitter trolls.

The disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star had time Sunday to go through his Twitter mentions and interact with fans while waiting for the organization to honor his trade request. He responded to a fan who questioned whether his legacy had been tainted with him going from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors to the Nets, and possibly to another team after that.

"It’s all a matter of perspective my g. U say it’s tainted, I say it’s never been stronger," he said in response to complaints about his legacy.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, #7, talks to coach Steve Nash during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in New York.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, #7, talks to coach Steve Nash during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Nets have not been able to find a suitable trade partner for Durant since he asked for a trade at the start of free agency in July. The two sides have apparently come to a boiling point over the last week with the Nets superstar reportedly giving the front office an ultimatum – either trade Durant or fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

NBA TO RETIRE NO. 6 LEAGUE-WIDE IN HONOR OF LEGEND BILL RUSSELL

Kevin Durant, #7 of the Brooklyn Nets, dribbles as RJ Barrett, #9 of the New York Knicks, defends during the first half at Barclays Center on March 13, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Kevin Durant, #7 of the Brooklyn Nets, dribbles as RJ Barrett, #9 of the New York Knicks, defends during the first half at Barclays Center on March 13, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Brooklyn’s team owner Joe Tsai expressed support in the front office and coaching staff in his own tweet last week.

"Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets," Tsai said.

Training camp is only a few weeks away. ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on the "Hoop Collective" podcast that he can see the potential of Durant not being traded at all.

"A week ago, if you had asked me, 'Will Kevin Durant hold out of training camp if he's not traded?' I would have been like, 'Ehh, I can't see it.' Now I can see it. That is what we're headed toward," he said.

Kevin Durant, #7 of the Brooklyn Nets, looks on and smiles during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 10, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Kevin Durant, #7 of the Brooklyn Nets, looks on and smiles during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 10, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Durant still has three years remaining on his deal with the Nets. The organization doesn’t have any obligation to deal him.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.