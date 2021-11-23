Kevin Durant snaps back at fans over ribbing about his ankle

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant became the target of trolling on social media during the team’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

A photo surfaced on Twitter showing Durant’s ankle appearing to have gone through some wear and tear. The up-close photo showed how much damage 15 seasons and more than 900 games has done to his body. But NBA fans didn’t hold back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Durant is never one to hold back from his critics on social media and appeared to be over getting the brunt of the ribbing.

"I’m bouta pull my ‘y’all broke’ card in a second," he tweeted.

DURANT SCORES 27, NETS GET LIFT FROM ROOKIE TO DOWN CAVS

"F--- y’all."

Regardless of what was happening off the court, Durant the Nets were putting together a victory over the Cavaliers. Durant was 8-for-19 with 27 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three blocks. Rookie Cam Thomas had 11 points and three rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn won the game, 117-112, and move to 13-5 on the season. The Cavaliers dropped to 9-9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Durant moved within one pint of tying Allen Iverson for 25th on the all-time scoring list. Durant has 24,367 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.