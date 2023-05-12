Kentucky Derby winner will race at Preakness: 'On to Baltimore and crab cakes'

Horse racing fans will have a potential Triple Crown-winning horse to root for at the Preakness on May 20.

Mage, the winner of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby , will race at the Preakness after a good workout at Churchill Downs.

Co-owner Ramiro Restrepo said Mage is "thriving" after running about 1.5 miles on the track Friday morning.

"He's had a magnificent week of training," Restrepo said with co-owner Chase Chamberlin, co-founder and racing director of partner CMNWLTH. "[Trainer] Gustavo Delgado [Jr.] was just really pleased and over the moon of how he's come back. He's shown all the positive signs. So, it's on to Baltimore and crab cakes, here we come."

Mage won the Kentucky Derby in a close contest after entering the race at 15-1 odds.

Entering the final straightaway , Two Phil's was the leader by at least a length, with a large pack of thoroughbreds running behind.

From the outside, Mage found his way to the front of that pack, passing Two Phil’s and winning the race by one length.

Mage will be driven to Baltimore after a training session on Saturday, and Javier Castellano will again be the jockey.

"We've been just monitoring that situation with all the love that he's shown us on the racetrack," Restrepo added. "We're trying to bestow that upon him and give him the time to show us what's up and everything that he did prior to the Derby.

"It's continued all the way through, so that type of consistency merits a shot at the Preakness."

The horse racing world last saw a Triple Crown winner in 2018, when Justify pulled off the feat.

Fox News' Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report