Published

Kentucky Derby winner will race at Preakness: 'On to Baltimore and crab cakes'

The last Triple Crown winner was in 2018

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan
Horse racing fans will have a potential Triple Crown-winning horse to root for at the Preakness on May 20. 

Mage, the winner of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, will race at the Preakness after a good workout at Churchill Downs.

The running of the 2022 Preakness

Jockey Jose Ortiz, #5, riding Early Voting crosses the finish line to win the 147th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Co-owner Ramiro Restrepo said Mage is "thriving" after running about 1.5 miles on the track Friday morning.  

"He's had a magnificent week of training," Restrepo said with co-owner Chase Chamberlin, co-founder and racing director of partner CMNWLTH. "[Trainer] Gustavo Delgado [Jr.] was just really pleased and over the moon of how he's come back. He's shown all the positive signs. So, it's on to Baltimore and crab cakes, here we come."

Mage won the Kentucky Derby in a close contest after entering the race at 15-1 odds. 

Mage after winning Derby

Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates atop of Mage, #8, after winning the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Entering the final straightaway, Two Phil's was the leader by at least a length, with a large pack of thoroughbreds running behind. 

From the outside, Mage found his way to the front of that pack, passing Two Phil’s and winning the race by one length.

Mage will be driven to Baltimore after a training session on Saturday, and Javier Castellano will again be the jockey. 

"We've been just monitoring that situation with all the love that he's shown us on the racetrack," Restrepo added. "We're trying to bestow that upon him and give him the time to show us what's up and everything that he did prior to the Derby.

Mage finishes the finish line at the Kentucky Derby

Javier Castellano celebrates atop Mage, #8, after crossing the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"It's continued all the way through, so that type of consistency merits a shot at the Preakness."

The horse racing world last saw a Triple Crown winner in 2018, when Justify pulled off the feat.  

Fox News' Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.