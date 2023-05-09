Expand / Collapse search
Bloody Kentucky Derby brawl video goes viral after spectator suffers apparent eye injury

Mage won the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Despite 15-1 odds, Mage surged late in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby to emerge victorious at Churchill Downs over the weekend.

But the highly anticipated event was marred with controversy with the death of seven horses leading up to the race. The spectators at Churchill Downs also had to deal with some issues. 

A video circulated on social media showing a fight between spectators. At one point, the video shows a man with a bloody eye.

Spectators look on as horses finish

Spectators look on as horses finish a race ahead of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs May 5, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Even after he suffered the eye injury, the unidentified man in the video manages to throw a punch. He is then immediately hit in the face again before someone standing nearby pulls him away.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Later in the video, two other fans are seen grappling before a woman wearing a yellow hat begins throwing punches.

Mage winning Kentucky Derby

Mage (8), ridden by jockey Javier Castellano crosses the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.  (Sam Mallon/Getty Images)

Even when she gets entangled, the woman is not deterred. She decides to start using her legs and begins kicking, screaming, "I hate you."

People react as they watch a horse race

People react as they watch a race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

At one point, a male wearing a brown tie walks over and begins shouting at one of the men who had been involved in the scuffle as he lay on the ground.

It is unclear what exactly sparked the fight. The condition of the man with the bloody eye is unknown.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.