Kentucky Derby 2023: What to know about the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown

The Kentucky Derby is the most famous horse race in the sport and it is the first event to begin the Triple Crown. The race is back for its 149th running on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Much like last year, legendary trainer Bob Baffert will not be allowed at the track. Baffert is sitting out a second straight Derby because Churchill Downs Inc. banned him when his 2021 winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test. The thoroughbred tested positive for an anti-inflammatory medication.

"I've just moved on," Baffert told The Associated Press in an interview before the Derby.

"There's no more exciting moment when you have a horse that has a chance to win the Derby."

Baffert’s absence isn’t the only cloud around the event.

Churchill Downs launched an investigation into the deaths of four horses at the track. Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. collapsed on the track and died over the past week. Two others also died as a result of either racing or training. Joseph is set to run Lord Miles in Saturday’s race.

"While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable," Churchill Downs said in a statement. "We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed. We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes."

The Kentucky Derby has never been canceled. The event was postponed by World War II and by the coronavirus pandemic but has still gone off without a hitch since 1875.

Here’s what else you need to know about the gates drop at Churchill Downs.

Who is racing and what are the betting odds?

Hit Show (Manny Franco) 30-1 Verifying (Tyler Gaffalione) 15-1) Two Phil’s (Jareth Loveberry) 12-1 Confidence Game (James Graham) 20-1 Tapit Trice (Luis Saez) 5-1 Kingsbarns (Jose L. Ortiz) 12-1 Reincarnate (John R. Velazquiez) 50-1 Mage (Javier Castellano) 15-1 Skinner (Juan J. Hernandez) 20-1 Practical Move (Ramon A. Vazquez) 10-1 Disarm (Joel Rosario) 30-1 Jace’s Road (Florent Geroux) 50-1 Sun Thunder (Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.) 50-1 Angel of Empire (Flavien Prat) 8-1 Forte (Irad Ortiz Jr) 3-1 Raise Cain (Gerardo Corrales) 50-1 Derma Sotogake (Christopher Lemaire) 10-1 Rocket Can (Junior Alvarado) 30-1 Lord Miles (Paco Lopez) 30-1 Continuar (Ryusei Sakai) 50-1 Cyclone Mischief (Joel Rosario possibly) 30-1 Mandarin Hero (Kazushi Kimura) 20-1 King Russell (Rafael Bejarano) 50-1

Who are the favorites to win?

Forte entered the Kentucky Derby as a 3-1 favorite to win. Todd Pletcher’s horse led the Derby qualifying trail and drew the No. 15 post. Forte won six of seven starts, including last month’s Florida Derby.

Last year, Sonny Leon rode Rich Strike to an improbable upset. The horse was an 80-1 long shot and pulled off one of the biggest stunners in the event’s history. The horse was bred in Kentucky by Calumet Farm and is owned by Richard Dawson’s RED TR-Racing, LLC. Eric Reed is the trainer.

