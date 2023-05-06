Expand / Collapse search
Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby

Mage closed at 15-1, narrowly beating out Two Phil's and Angel of Empire

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Mage took home the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, winning the race at 15-1 odds.

Entering the final straightaway, Two Phil's was the leader by at least a length, and a huge pack of thoroughbreds ran behind. 

From the outside, Mage found his way to the front of that bunch. A couple strides later, he was past Two Phil's and didn't look back.

Angel of Empire made a move late, but it wasn't enough, as Mage, along with jockey Javier Castellano, finished in 2:01.57. Two Phil's finished in second, and Angel of Empire came in third.

Mage winning Kentucky Derby

Mage (8), ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the 149th Kentucky Derby Churchill Downs May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.  (Sam Mallon/Getty Images)

The race did not come without controversy. Seven horses died in the week leading up to the race, two of them in the Derby undercard. One of the horses who died, Wild on Ice, was expectred to run in the Derby. 

Churchill Downs Incorporated suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely after two of his horses died in recent days at the track.

View of Churchill Downs

A general view of roses in the winner's circle with the Twin Spires in the background before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby May 7, 2022, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.  (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On top of that, five thoroughbreds were scratched from the big race, including the morning-line favorite Forte, just hours before the race. It was the first time since 1936 that five horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby.

"This is part of racing, and it’s the cruel part," Mike Repole, co-owner of Forte, said in an interview with FanDuel TV.

View of Churchill Downs

General view prior to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The next leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, is scheduled for May 20 in Baltimore.