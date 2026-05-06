Kenneth Walker focused on new Chiefs chapter despite Seahawks GM's replacement comment: 'That's on him'

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Kenneth Walker III cemented himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL last season, playing not just a large role in helping the Seattle Seahawks reach Super Bowl LX, but being named MVP in that win over the New England Patriots in February.

But many wondered what Walker, an impending free agent, would do in the offseason: stay in Seattle or head elsewhere on the market.

During the Super Bowl LX parade in Seattle, Seahawks GM John Schneider had an awkward moment with Walker that went viral after telling "The 12" in the crowd he tried to negotiate a new contract with him during the festivities.

Walker denied that on his Instagram stories later, but the tune was different when things calmed down.

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Walker, one of the top free agents on the market, signed a three-year deal worth $43.1 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, which ranks fourth in average annual value among NFL running backs. When asked about losing the Super Bowl MVP, Schneider said it was "a position where you can find guys."

"I didn’t see him say it, but you know how they are with the running backs, or you know how it is in this industry," Walker told Fox News Digital about Schneider’s statement, while also discussing his partnership with Oral-B. "They feel like they can replace you like that. So, if you think that way, it’s on him.

"But, yeah, I don’t really pay no mind to that. I’m focused on what I gotta do here, learning the playbook and making an impact where I’m at right now."

SEAHAWKS GM JOHN SCHNEIDER GOES VIRAL AFTER AWKWARD KENNETH WALKER III CONTRACT TALK AT SUPER BOWL LX PARADE

Schneider did say that Walker was outstanding for the Seahawks during his time with the franchise, but he pointed to George Holani and newcomer Emanuel Wilson, who joined the team from the Green Bay Packers. Zach Charbonnet, who worked in tandem with Walker, is also recovering from a torn ACL heading into the 2026 season.

Schneider also made sure to draft a running back high last month, securing Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price with the last pick of the first round.

But Walker doesn’t care what his former team is doing now. Other than leaving his teammates, Walker enjoyed what the Chiefs brought to the table during the free agency tampering period, agreeing to terms on day one. And seeing quarterback Patrick Mahomes get amped with a social media post when Walker signed made it that much sweeter.

"It’s been great," Walker said about getting acclimated with Mahomes. "You see what type of leader he is. He’s real vocal. He controls a lot of things on the offense and things like that. He’s real humble, too. Getting to know him has been real cool. Getting to meet everyone else on the team as well. It’s been cool to be able to bond and we’ll continue to build that bond as we go throughout the year."

Walker secured his second career 1,000-yard rushing season with the Seahawks in 2025, and he admitted to being aware that the Chiefs haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Kareem Hunt did it in 2017.

While that’s on his mind, he knows the Chiefs signed him, and paid him top-tier money, to make an impact no matter if it’s on the ground or through the air. And forget last season, no matter what accolades came with it.

Walker is looking for more than just one memorable season as he tackles this next chapter in the Midwest.

"I’m not satisfied with that, honestly. I can’t lie," he said. "As long as you play the game, you really won’t get satisfied with anything until you retire, I guess. My goal is really making a positive impact any way I can. I want to go out there and ball and help the team win games."

WALKER’S TEETH-BRUSHING OBSESSION

Chiefs players and coaches will learn quickly that Walker’s pregame routine must involve brushing his teeth before stepping foot on the field. And he’s very serious about his oral hygiene.

It made partnering with Oral-B, the official toothbrush of the NFL, a no-brainer for the Michigan State product. The Oral-B’s iO Series Electric Toothbrush is featured in all locker rooms across the NFL, and since he started his routine in middle school, Walker will be using that in Kansas City now as a good luck charm before putting his pads on.

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"Definitely got to brush my teeth before. Growing up, my pops would always harp on it. So, brush my teeth before games and everything else. I gotta do it," he said.

"Oral health, a lot of people overlook. I feel like it’s real important. It can have effects on other parts of your body. Having your oral health in top shape is important."

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