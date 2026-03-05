Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is poised for free agency after the Seahawks' franchise tag decision

Walker spent four seasons with the Seahawks after he was drafted in the second round in 2022

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Trent Dilfer on Darnold’s adversity, Mendoza’s value, Seahawks blueprint | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Trent Dilfer on Darnold’s adversity, Mendoza’s value, Seahawks blueprint | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Trent Dilfer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Sam Darnold’s struggles and how he overcame them, Fernando Mendoza’s value as the first overall pick and whether the Seattle Seahawks have the blueprint for NFL success.

For just the fourth time in the past three decades, the reigning Super Bowl MVP will likely be available on the open market. 

The Seattle Seahawks declined to exercise the franchise tag for running back Kenneth Walker III before Thursday’s deadline, according to multiple reports.

NFL teams had until late Tuesday afternoon to apply the franchise tag to eligible players whose contracts expire once the new league year starts next week. The Seahawks and Walker could still work out a long-term deal before the free agency period officially opens. If not, Walker would explore the open market.

Larry Brown, Dexter Jackson and Desmond Howard are the only other players to reach free agency in the weeks immediately after being named Super Bowl MVP.

Kenneth Walker III carries the ball

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium Feb. 8, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Seahawks general manager John Schneider reacted to a report that another member of Seattle’s championship offense intends to hit the open market. 

Acquired from the Saints in November, Rashid Shaheed had 188 receiving yards in nine regular-season games with Seattle.

Schneider took issue with the timing of the news. 

"I saw the report yesterday, and I was like, ‘He and his representatives, I think they’ve been testing free agency for over a week now.’ I’m not sure why that was news yesterday," according to The Athletic.

Kenneth Walker III scores a touchdown

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC divisional playoff game at Lumen Field Jan. 17, 2026, in Seattle.   (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In November, Shaheed expressed optimism about his future with the Seahawks. 

"I’m here to stay," he said shortly after being traded to Seattle. "So, I’m excited to see if we can figure something out after the season ends. But, yeah, I’m excited."

While the Seahawks' defense contained the Patriots in last month’s Super Bowl, Walker powered Seattle’s offense at Levi’s Stadium. He rushed for 135 yards and added 26 receiving yards, becoming the first running back in 28 years to earn the coveted Super Bowl MVP trophy. 

Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker celebrate

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, left, and running back Kenneth Walker III celebrate after defeating the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Boye Mafe, Josh Jobe, Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen are among the notable Seahawks players who figure to enter free agency next week.

If Walker becomes available March 11, he is expected to draw interest from several NFL teams.

Should Walker sign elsewhere, the Seahawks could turn to free agency for a replacement. Running back Zach Charbonnet, who enters his fourth NFL season in 2026, remains under contract next year.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

