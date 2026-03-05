Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is poised for free agency after the Seahawks' franchise tag decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For just the fourth time in the past three decades, the reigning Super Bowl MVP will likely be available on the open market.

The Seattle Seahawks declined to exercise the franchise tag for running back Kenneth Walker III before Thursday’s deadline, according to multiple reports.

NFL teams had until late Tuesday afternoon to apply the franchise tag to eligible players whose contracts expire once the new league year starts next week. The Seahawks and Walker could still work out a long-term deal before the free agency period officially opens. If not, Walker would explore the open market.

Larry Brown, Dexter Jackson and Desmond Howard are the only other players to reach free agency in the weeks immediately after being named Super Bowl MVP.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider reacted to a report that another member of Seattle’s championship offense intends to hit the open market.

Acquired from the Saints in November, Rashid Shaheed had 188 receiving yards in nine regular-season games with Seattle.

Schneider took issue with the timing of the news.

"I saw the report yesterday, and I was like, ‘He and his representatives, I think they’ve been testing free agency for over a week now.’ I’m not sure why that was news yesterday," according to The Athletic.

In November, Shaheed expressed optimism about his future with the Seahawks.

"I’m here to stay," he said shortly after being traded to Seattle. "So, I’m excited to see if we can figure something out after the season ends. But, yeah, I’m excited."

While the Seahawks' defense contained the Patriots in last month’s Super Bowl, Walker powered Seattle’s offense at Levi’s Stadium. He rushed for 135 yards and added 26 receiving yards, becoming the first running back in 28 years to earn the coveted Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Boye Mafe, Josh Jobe, Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen are among the notable Seahawks players who figure to enter free agency next week.

If Walker becomes available March 11, he is expected to draw interest from several NFL teams.

Should Walker sign elsewhere, the Seahawks could turn to free agency for a replacement. Running back Zach Charbonnet, who enters his fourth NFL season in 2026, remains under contract next year.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.