Super Bowl LX

Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III earns Super Bowl MVP honors after dominant rushing performance

Walker's 135 rushing yards were tied for the eighth-most in Super Bowl history

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was named the MVP of Super Bowl LX.

The fourth-year running back had 27 carries for 135 yards, making himself by far the best offensive player on the field.

Walker had no choice but to be the bell cow for the Seahawks after Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the NFC Championship game two weeks ago.

Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker celebrate

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14), left, and teammate running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate after defeating the New England Patriots during the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By the second quarter, Walker had already joined Timmy Smith and Marcus Allen with multiple 25-yard runs in a Super Bowl.

Walker was unable to find the end zone — in fact, Seattle’s only offensive touchdown came from A.J. Barner. However, Walker’s dominance on the ground helped get Seattle into scoring position. Jason Myers went 5-for-5 on his field-goal attempts after Walker’s ground-and-pound effort.

Kenneth Walker in action

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaps for yardage during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Walker’s 135 yards on the ground are tied for the eighth most in Super Bowl history and the second most he has ever had in a game, including playoffs.

Walker’s rushing prop had been hovering around 70 yards, which he surpassed in the first half.

The running back is also slated to be a free agent when the new NFL season begins next month, so it’s certainly not a bad way to go into the offseason.

Kenneth Walker III carries the ball

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The Seahawks won the game, 29-13, over the New England Patriots for their second Lombardi Trophy.

