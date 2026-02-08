Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III earns Super Bowl MVP honors after dominant rushing performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was named the MVP of Super Bowl LX.

The fourth-year running back had 27 carries for 135 yards, making himself by far the best offensive player on the field.

Walker had no choice but to be the bell cow for the Seahawks after Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the NFC Championship game two weeks ago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

By the second quarter, Walker had already joined Timmy Smith and Marcus Allen with multiple 25-yard runs in a Super Bowl.

Walker was unable to find the end zone — in fact, Seattle’s only offensive touchdown came from A.J. Barner. However, Walker’s dominance on the ground helped get Seattle into scoring position. Jason Myers went 5-for-5 on his field-goal attempts after Walker’s ground-and-pound effort.

Walker’s 135 yards on the ground are tied for the eighth most in Super Bowl history and the second most he has ever had in a game, including playoffs.

Walker’s rushing prop had been hovering around 70 yards, which he surpassed in the first half.

The running back is also slated to be a free agent when the new NFL season begins next month, so it’s certainly not a bad way to go into the offseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Seahawks won the game, 29-13, over the New England Patriots for their second Lombardi Trophy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter