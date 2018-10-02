Gum Disease

Danica Patrick joins campaign to empower veterans
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick may live life in the fast lane, but that doesn’t mean she’s thrown health and wellness out the window. Dr. Manny sits down with the 34-year-old to talk about her work with the “Healthy Mouth Movement,” a campaign to promote dental health care with a special focus on veterans
Do you need to see a dentist twice a year?
Dental professionals have long recommended a teeth cleaning every six months. One expert, Edmond R. Hewlett, a professor of dentistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, explains why a few people can get by with less frequent visits to the dentist, while others should consider going even more often.