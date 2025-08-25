WWE star Oba Femi throws opponent through table from ring during Heatwave match, retains title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oba Femi showed off his brute strength as he retained the NXT Championship against Je’Von Evans at Heatwave on Sunday night.

Femi has been one of the most dominant superstars since he joined the WWE NXT roster. He’s been the NXT champion since he defeated Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in a triple-threat match at New Year’s Evil back on Jan. 7. Since then, he’s knocked down every wrestler who stepped up to him.

But Evans proved to be a more unique challenger given his agility and acrobatics. He showed those off as he delivered a cutter off what could have been a damaging slam. Evans thought he had the match won but one NXT referee dismissed another’s three count, claiming Femi was able to break up the count.

Femi was done playing around with Evans – and it showed. He picked up his opponent and tossed him from the ring through the announce table. The crowd in Lowell, Massachusetts, went wild for the spot. He put Evans back into the ring, hit his finishing move and pinned Evans for the win.

After the dust settled, Ricky Saints appeared in the ring. Saints stepped up to Femi as if to say that he was his next challenger.

Elsewhere, two title changes occurred on the card.

DarkState members Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin defeated Hank and Tank to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. The faction played the numbers game to get an advantage on the upstart team and were able to start their first title reign.

Ash By Elegance returned the Total Nonstop Action Knockouts Championship to the brand with a win over Jacy Jayne and Masha Slamovich. Jayne came into the match as the champion but left in shock as a new title holder was crowned.

Lola Vice became the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship with a win over Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan. Blake Monroe got one over on Jordynne Grace with a win in their singles match up. Meanwhile, Ethan Page and Chelsea Green took down Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele in a mixed tag-team match.