Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns

Kareem Hunt returns to the Browns, signs one-year deal following Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury

The Browns placed Chubb on injured reserve this week

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ohio native Kareem Hunt will once again be toting the rock for the Cleveland Browns.

According to a report for NFL Media, the veteran running back agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract. The Browns have since confirmed Hunt was signed.

The move to bring back Hunt comes just a couple of days after star running back Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury that brought his season to an abrupt end. 

On Wednesday, the Browns made another roster move by placing Chubb was on injured reserve.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kareem Hunt at minicamp

Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus May 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Hunt appeared in 17 games with the Browns last season, running for 468 yards. He spent the offseason as a free agent despite appearing to draw interest from multiple teams.

The Pro Bowl running back was productive over the past two seasons. But given the state of running backs' market value, he was not able to land a deal — until this week.

BROWNS' DESHAUN WATSON SHOULDERS BLAME FOLLOWING PITTSBURGH LOSS: ‘YOU CAN PUT IT ON ME’

Hunt had somewhat of a turbulent 2022 campaign with the Browns. An apparent disagreement over how the running back was used in games eventually led to Hunt requesting a trade. But the injury to Chubb seemed to have changed the Browns' and Hunt's mindset as it related to a reunion.

Nick Chubb helped onto cart

Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after injuring a knee during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Second-year running back Jerome Ford played well when he was thrust into action Monday night against the Steelers following Chubb's injury. 

Ford ended the game with 106 yards on 16 carries, but the majority of those yards came on a 69-yard carry.

The Browns also recently added Pierre Strong to their running back depth chart. Aside from the running game, the team will also have to get quarterback Deshaun Watson on track if it wants to keep its postseason hopes alive.

Kareem Hunt vs the Cardinals

Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns runs during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Hunt will likely handle the majority of the running back duties for the team's Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.