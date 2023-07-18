Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas Jayhawks
Published

Kansas' Hunter Dickinson calls Michigan 'fake Midwest' after transfer

Dickinson transferred to Kansas in the offseason

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hunter Dickinson transferred from Michigan to Kansas during the college basketball offseason after three seasons with the Wolverines.

Dickinson appeared to be fully embracing the culture at the University of Kansas as he gets ready to try to make an impact with the Jayhawks. He recently appeared on the "Rock Chalk Unplugged" podcast and took a shot at how Midwest the state of Michigan was compared to Kansas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hunter Dickinson vs Rutgers

Hunter Dickinson, #1 of the Michigan Wolverines, in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during a game at Jersey Mike's Arena on Feb. 23, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"Just walking around, the people are super, super welcoming," Dickinson said. "Super nice. Definitely get those Midwest vibes. I think Michigan, they weren’t as nice. Like, they were nice people but not as nice.

"I feel like Michigan’s like a fake Midwest. Kansas is actually a Midwest town. But you know, I loved my time in Michigan, but the people here at Kansas are especially nice."

Hunter Dickinson in the Big Ten tourney

Hunter Dickinson, #1 of the Michigan Wolverines, looks on prior to second round of the Big Ten Tournament against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Center on March 9, 2023 in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

KENTUCKY BASKETBALL TEAM PRACTICES AT DRAKE'S TORONTO MANSION DURING CANADA STAY

The center later admitted what he thought about the practices when he first started. He said he thought he was in shape going into the start of offseason practices, but the drills showed that he was not.

Dickinson played 34 games for Michigan during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 18.5 points, 9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He was on the 2022-23 Naismith Trophy watch list before the start of the season. The Wolverines finished 18-16 and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Hunter Dickinson vs Toledo

Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson, #1, looks down during a stoppage in play during a first round basketball game of the National Invitational Tournament between the Toledo Rockets and the Michigan Wolverines on March 14, 2023 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas was 28-8 during the season but was bounced in the second round.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.