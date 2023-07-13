Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness
Published

NCAA Tournament expansion discussed at three-day meeting, larger field ‘not imminent’

The current NCAA Tournament field includes 68 teams

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

During a three-day meeting this week, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee discussed the possibility of expanding the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament from 68 teams, though expanding the field is "not imminent." 

In January, the NCAA transformation committee said the NCAA should consider expanding its brackets to include 25% of teams in each sport with at least 200 participating schools. 

A picture of the Final Four logo

A close-up of the Final Four logo at center court during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at NRG Stadium on April 1, 2023, in Houston, Texas.  (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

"The committee must be good stewards for the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship," said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. "They are committed to doing their due diligence looking at a few different models to make an informed decision that’s in the best interests of the championship, and that may very well include deciding against expansion."

DICK VITALE ANNOUNCES HE HAS VOCAL CORD CANCER, HOPES TO BE READY FOR COLLEGE BASKETBALL BROADCASTS

The Men’s NCAA Tournament expanded from 65 teams to its current number of 68 in 2011. 

The tournament now has "First Four" games before the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. 

A basketball during the Sweet 16

Sweet 16/Elite 8 March Madness logo on a basketball before the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game between the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes and the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center on March 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.   (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The committee and staff will continue studying options and gathering feedback from various constituents," Gavitt said. "Whether the tournament expands or not remains to be seen."

In May, Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton stated his desire to double the current NCAA Tournament field while at the ACC spring meetings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caleb Mills talks with head coach Leonard Hamilton

Caleb Mills, #4 and head coach Leonard Hamilton, of the Florida State Seminoles talk during the second half of the game against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at Watsco Center on February 25, 2023, in Coral Gables, Florida.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"I believe the NCAA tournament is the greatest sporting event in the world. It captivates everybody's imagination for about three weeks," Hamilton said, according to ESPN. "Parity has set in. I might be a little ridiculous when I make this comment, but I think you could double it. 

"You're already playing in Dayton on two nights. So, in two days, you're back to the same number. So, you already got the dates. You've just got to figure out how to play them at different sites. Maybe that might be a little aggressive. Some people think 96 is the number. Personally, I think you need to double the tournament."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.