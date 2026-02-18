Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

American Jake Canter takes home bronze medal in Olympic men’s snowboard slopestyle

Canter needed to wait for three other competitors to perform before he could celebrate

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
American Jake Canter had to wait what likely felt like a millennium to see whether he would finish on the podium in the men’s snowboard slopestyle at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Canter was third after he scored a 79.36 on his final run in the competition. But he still had to wait for Canada’s Mark McMorris, Norway’s Marcus Kleveland and New Zealand’s Dane Menzies to complete their runs before he could celebrate.

Jake Canter waits for his score

United States' Jake Canter waits for his score during the men's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

From the bottom of the hill, Canter watched as McMorris crashed hard to the ground on his last jump. Kleveland had a terrific final run but only scored a 78.86. Menzies was the last snowboarder to go and he crashed out, lying on the ground in disbelief.

Canter finally celebrated as he learned he won the bronze medal.

China’s Su Yiming won the gold medal and Taiga Hasegawa

Jake Canter wraps his run

United States' Jake Canter reacts during the men's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

It’s the first Olympic medal for Canter in his first Winter Olympics appearance. He was able to represent Team USA on the world stage after winning a World Cup competition in Aspen, Colorado, during the 2025-26 season. In that event, he topped Su and Menzies.

The World Cup season will pick back up in March when the events move to Flachau, Austria, and Sivapalan, Switzerland.

Jake Canter gets the bronze medal

Bronze medalist United States' Jake Canter holds his medal after the men's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The U.S. last made the podium at the Olympics in the event in 2018 when Red Gerard took home the gold. Gerard finished in sixth place on Wednesday.

