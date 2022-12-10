The Match 2022: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth rout Tiger Woods and top-ranked Rory McIlroy under the lights

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth prevailed over Tiger Woods and the top-ranked golfer in the world Rory McIlroy at The Match on Saturday night in Florida.

The Thomas-Spieth duo easily won the 12-hole event by a score of 3&2 at Pelican Golf Club.

Wood did match Thomas' birdie on the opening hole of the charity event which benefited Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

But, Thomas added a par breaker on the next hole before Spieth did the same on the third hole. A par from Thomas on the fourth allowed him and Spieth to increase their lead. After that, the rest of the event seemed relatively easy for the leading pair.

The duo only needed a few pars and two more birdies to win on the 10th hole.

"I think Rory described it right when he said that it was the ham and the egg white, not quite the egg," Spieth said. "It was awesome. What a cool experience. I was super anxious to get going and just not knowing what it would be like. Obviously have my partner alongside makes it a lot easier to get comfortable out there and made some birdies."

The action on the golf course proved to be secondary when compared to the banter between the golfers and NBA legend Charles Barkley in the broadcast booth.

Thomas brought up a variety of interesting topics with Barkley and even called out the former Phoenix Suns star for his habit of labeling his alma mater as "Alabama University."

Thomas played golf at the University of Alabama. During his freshman year he won the Haskins Award, which honors the player of the year in college men’s golf. Barkley attended the rival Auburn University.

Woods did string together a few quality golf shots during in his first televised round since the 150th Open Championship in earlier this year.

He still has noticeable limp as he continues to recover from his leg injury and the plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Woods is set to play next weekend with his son Charlies at the PNC Championship. The PNC Championship was originally called the Father-Son Challenge and was first contested in 1995.

Thomas and Spieth will also be participating with their fathers.

It is unclear where McIlroy will play next. He last played in the Tournament of Champions in 2019.