Justin Herbert is 'the best quarterback I’ve ever seen,' retired Super Bowl champ says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert wasted no time in making a name for himself in the NFL, so much so that one former Denver Broncos player believes he’s better than Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Longtime NFL offensive tackle Ryan Harris, who won his first Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016, gave Herbert his vote of confidence during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s "The D.A. Show," when asked about how he thought Denver would fare in the AFC West this season.

"I think the AFC West is really going to be led by the Los Angeles Chargers. I mean Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen, and I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger," Harris said. "This guy is unbelievable."

CHARGERS’ JUSTIN HERBERT TALKS ADMIRATION FOR TOM BRADY’S LONGEVITY, BEING PART OF NEXT ERA OF STAR QBS

"This is who the Broncos are going to be chasing," he added.

When pressed further about the bold claim, Harris doubled down:

"I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger and I’m telling you, Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen. It’s unbelievable what he does. It is something that’s only going to continue to increase. He’s got the most talented arm in the NFL."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert easily rose to the challenge after then-starter Tyrod Taylor was sidelined for the year after a freak injury in Week 1. He was 396-for-595 with 4,335 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes for the Chargers.

Herbert threw three or more touchdown passes five times during the season and was ultimately named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, Herbert racked up 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes playing in all 17 games. But the Chargers, who went 9-8, narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.