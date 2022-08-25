Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers
Published

Justin Herbert is 'the best quarterback I've ever seen,' retired Super Bowl champ says

Harris played with Peyton Manning, who was inducted as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the class of 2021

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert wasted no time in making a name for himself in the NFL, so much so that one former Denver Broncos player believes he’s better than Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. 

Longtime NFL offensive tackle Ryan Harris, who won his first Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016, gave Herbert his vote of confidence during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s "The D.A. Show," when asked about how he thought Denver would fare in the AFC West this season. 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert celebrates after throwing a pass to wide receiver Jalen Guyton during the first half of an NFL game in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

"I think the AFC West is really going to be led by the Los Angeles Chargers. I mean Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen, and I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger," Harris said. "This guy is unbelievable."

"This is who the Broncos are going to be chasing," he added. 

When pressed further about the bold claim, Harris doubled down: 

"I played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger and I’m telling you, Justin Herbert is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen. It’s unbelievable what he does. It is something that’s only going to continue to increase. He’s got the most talented arm in the NFL."

Quarterback Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos throws a pass in front of his offensive tackle Ryan Harris and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 15, 2015. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert easily rose to the challenge after then-starter Tyrod Taylor was sidelined for the year after a freak injury in Week 1. He was 396-for-595 with 4,335 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes for the Chargers. 

Herbert threw three or more touchdown passes five times during the season and was ultimately named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers runs as he looks up field during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 16, 2021. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Last season, Herbert racked up 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes playing in all 17 games. But the Chargers, who went 9-8, narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com