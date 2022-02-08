Chargers' Justin Herbert talks admiration for Tom Brady's longevity, being part of next era of star QBs

Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert is one of the players who will usher in a new era of quarterbacks after the retirements of Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger over the last month.

Herbert, the 2020 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, and the other crop of young quarterbacks have some big shoes to fill in the wake of the recent retirements.

Herbert told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he admired the way Brady competed at a high level for more than two decades.

"I think the way that he took care of his body in the way he was able to play for 22 or 23 years was incredible. And at the same time, he found a way to win all those years. It might not have been the prettiest of games, but found a way to win," Herbert said. "And I think that's what's most important about the quarterback position is putting your team in a position to win it. You know, whether that's getting the ball out quickly, finding checkdowns. Making sure that you're playing the game the way you need to be played, not the way that you want to play. I think he was the best at that."

Herbert, who recently teamed up with Dr. Squatch to promote the company’s line of hair care products, wrapped up his second season in the NFL and his first Pro Bowl selection. He racked up 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes playing all 17 games. But the Chargers, who went 9-8, narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

The 23-year-old Oregon native if one of the quarterbacks in the very competitive AFC and will have to compete for a conference championship against guys like Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Mac Jones and Lamar Jackson among others for years to come.

To even be mentioned in the same breath as some of those other quarterbacks is a "huge honor," Herbert said. But added he thinks he still has room to improve.

"I think it's a huge honor. I think that's incredible company to be associated with, but I think I still have a lot of room for improvement," Herbert told Fox News Digital. "I know this offseason will be big because unfortunately, we didn't end the season the way we wanted to, and so we got a lot of work to put in. And I think the guys are really excited to get back together this offseason so that we have any chance of a fight to play in the playoffs next year."