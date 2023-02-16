Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Judge asks hotel alleging misconduct against Hall of Famer Michael Irvin to provide names, video evidence

Irvin was taken off all NFL Network Super Bowl coverage following incident he called baffling

Scott Thompson
Scott Thompson
A judge has asked the Arizona hotel alleging misconduct by Hall of Famer Michael Irvin last week to provide names of those involved and video of the alleged incident.

A woman said that she had an inappropriate encounter with Irvin at the Renaissance Hotel (owned by Marriott), which is near the site of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. His attorney, Levi McCathern, requested the video footage on Thursday morning.

Irvin told the Dallas Morning News last week that he was "baffled" by what happened, claiming he had never met the woman before as he was walking through the lobby following dinner and drinks with former NFL player Michael Brooks.

Michael Irvin attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Michael Irvin attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all," Irvin explained. "This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

"We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know."

Though Irvin didn’t remember the details about the conversation, he doubled down on his notion that there was no inappropriate contact with the woman. 

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin smiles during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020.

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin smiles during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (NFL via Getty Images)

"I don’t really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth," Irvin said. "We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. ‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know. … I am totally perplexed."

However, NFL Media quickly pulled Irvin off their broadcasts for the rest of the week, simply saying he wouldn’t be a part of NFL Network’s coverage of the Super Bowl. 

Irvin has since sued the accused the female accuser and the Renaissance Hotel for $100 million. 

Michael Irvin of NFL Network looks on during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Michael Irvin of NFL Network looks on during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The 56-year-old participated in NFL Network's "Super Bowl Opening Night" coverage and interviewed Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, among others.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.