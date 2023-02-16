NFL Films video ends debate surrounding James Bradberry's critical hold in Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry admitted he committed the crucial hold that was called in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVII that led to the Kansas City Chiefs winning, 38-35.

We now have the video to confirm it.

NFL Films had the perfect shot that shows Bradberry holding Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was looking to turn up field to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes. Instead, the yellow hanky hit the turf after refs saw what Bradberry did.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the outrage from fans and experts alike came because, in real time, it didn’t look like Bradberry held Smith-Schuster at all. Though his hands were on his waste, there didn’t seem to be a real hold to impede his route.

But the video tells all. And Eagles center Jason Kelce knew what the outcome would be.

"That’s game," he can be heard saying on the sideline at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. "They’re going to call that? That’s game."

EAGLES' JAMES BRADBERRY ON TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR SUPER BOWL PENALTY: ‘I FEEL LIKE I ONLY HAD TWO OPTIONS’

At that point, the Chiefs had 1:48 left in the game to run out the clock and kick a field goal. The Eagles even let running back Jerick McKinnon get to the outside to score a touchdown, which would at least have allowed them a chance to drive themselves for a tie (or a gutsy two-point conversion for the win).

McKinnon, though, smartly slid just before reaching the end zone. It killed more clock and allowed Mahomes to kneel a couple of times before Harrison Butker knocked through the 27-yard field goal for the victory.

"I feel like I only had two options, really: I could take responsibility for it or I could blame it on someone else," Bradberry said after the game while admitting he held Smith-Schuster’s jersey. "I try not to live that way."

Bradberry’s hold was a defining moment in the game, and Smith-Schuster decided to poke fun at it during Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.

"I’ll hold you when it matters most," his Valentine’s Day card with Bradberry’s picture read on social media.

CHIEFS' JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER SENDS TROLLING VALENTINE'S DAY MESSAGE TO EAGLES' DEFENDER AFTER SUPER BOWL HOLD

That sparked some Twitter beef, where Eagles receiver A.J. Brown defended Bradberry and took some shots at Smith-Schuster.

"First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it. This is lame," Brown said. "You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your [sic] like that or even was. But congratulations again!"

Either way, the Chiefs celebrated in Kansas City on Wednesday as fans came out to see the parade go through the streets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We now have concrete proof that the right call was made that led to the parade in the Midwest.