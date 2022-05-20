Expand / Collapse search
Washington Nationals
Published

Juan Soto's agent shoots down trade rumor: 'Not happening'

Juan Soto is one of the best young sluggers in baseball

By Ryan Gaydos
Juan Soto trade rumors ramped up earlier this week even as the Washington Nationals slugger is still under contract through the 2024 season.

Unnamed MLB team executives told ESPN the Nationals could be "compelled" and "motivated" to deal Soto over the summer. He’s hitting .250 with a .864 OPS and eight homers. He’s also leading the league in walks.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto grounds out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Miami.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto grounds out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

"If they're not going to sign him [to a long-term deal], then they'll need to trade him," an anonymous evaluator told the outlet. "The question is: When?"

But the failure of Soto and the Nationals to get an extension done in the offseason was a major storyline. Soto and his agents at Boras Corporation decided decline a 13-year, $350 million extension in the offseason, according to ESPN. He signed a one-year deal in the offseason via arbitration.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto reacts after he struck out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Washington. 

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto reacts after he struck out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

On Thursday, Scott Boras told the New York Post bluntly, "Forget Soto trade… not happening."

Soto is 23 years old, and by the time he gets ready to hit the open market, he could be looking at a record-setting deal.

He made his debut with the Nationals in 2018 and was a key part of the team’s World Series run in 2019. He hit a career-high 34 home runs with a .282 batting average and .949 OPS that season and hit three home runs in the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto looks into the New York Mets dugout as he rounds the bases for his solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. 

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto looks into the New York Mets dugout as he rounds the bases for his solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington is 13-26 this season and could look to offload some veterans if the season continues to go south.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.