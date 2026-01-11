Josh Allen scores game-winning touchdown as Bills topple Jaguars in wild-card round

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Josh Allen has finally won a road playoff game, and it took his Superman traits to get it done for his Buffalo Bills.

The Bills took down the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-24, behind Allen’s two rushing scores, including the game-winner on Sunday afternoon.

The fourth quarter was electric for both teams, as each scored two touchdowns in the 15 minutes that ensued. But it was Allen’s second rushing score of the game that mattered most in the end.

Allen and the Bills’ offense faced a 24-20 deficit after Trevor Lawrence found Travis Etienne Jr. for a 14-yard touchdown catch, where he broke one tackle and flew into the end zone. The Duval County crowd went nuts, but the clock was still in Buffalo’s favor.

After all, we’ve seen Allen have some good playoff heroics in the past. But he was 0-4 in road playoff games for his career coming into this contest, and the pressure was certainly on as Jacksonville’s defense was making it hard for him all game.

Allen’s first clutch moment of the drive came when he threw the ball 36 yards off his back foot to Brandin Cooks to flip the field into Jaguars territory. Cooks stepped up with 58 yards on three receptions, including this key one down the stretch.

Then, the Bills found themselves with a fourth-and-inches play, the game on the line from Jacksonville’s 11-yard line. It wasn’t hard to tell Buffalo was going to run their version of the tush push with Allen, but no one expected what happened next.

Not only did Allen get the push he needed for the first down, but his teammates continued to thrust him forward for 10 yards, almost finding the end zone.

On the very next play, after officials reversed their initial ruling of a touchdown, the Bills went back to the well as Allen was pushed into the end zone without much of a Jaguars threat. Jacksonville seemed to want them to score with just over a minute left to play and down three points.

Given kicker Cam Little’s leg — he reset the NFL’s longest made field goal record earlier this season — Lawrence didn’t need to go too far to allow a chance to send the game to overtime.

But on the very first play of the drive, a pass intended to Jakobi Meyers was tipped by Tre’Davious White, who had a tremendous game, and intercepted by safety Cole Bishop. Bishop smartly fell to the turf and the game was over with the Jaguars not possessing any timeouts.

The Bills will now wait to see who their next opponent will be in the divisional round.

In the box score, Allen was 28-of-35 for 273 yards with a touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid in the fourth quarter. He also had 33 rush yards on 11 carries, while James Cook had trouble all day against the league’s top rushing defense, with only 46 yards on 15 touches in the backfield.

Khalil Shakir stepped up for Buffalo as well, hauling in all 12 of his targets for 82 yards.

For Jacksonville, Lawrence had three touchdown passes on his 30 attempts, but also two interceptions, the other by Shaq Thompson in the first half. He threw for 207 yards with 31 rushing yards on six attempts to close out his season.

The rush attack was good for the Jaguars, who saw Etienne pick up 67 and Bhayshul Tuten adding 51 on only four carries.

In the pass game, Parker Washington closed his season with yet another solid performance, hauling in seven catches for 107 yards to lead the game.

