Jacksonville Jaguars

Super Bowl champ criticizes Jaguars' decision-making in crucial spot vs Bills

Jaguars failed to score again before the half

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a chance to go up seven points in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills in their AFC wild-card round matchup on Sunday.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a snap on 4th-and-2 and ran to his left. He tried to reach for the marker and officials initially ruled that he got enough for a first down. But the Bills challenged the spot of the ball and a replay showed that Lawrence was down well short.

Trevor Lawrence dives

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is stopped by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones during the wild-card playoff game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jacksonville ended the drive with zero points. The Bills scored on their following drive to take a 10-7 lead.

Super Bowl champion T.J. Ward took issue with the play-call on fourth down instead of trying to take the points.

"I’m so sick of these coaches going for it on 4th down," Ward wrote on X. "Take the points. The points are more than just points.

Trevor Lawrence talks to Liam Coen

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence stands next to head coach Liam Coen during the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"They keep your momentum going! And when you fail the attempt on 4th down, you give the other team a tremendous momentum boost. Football is not rocket science."

Jacksonville rushed down the field from its own 1-yard line and was able to get a field-goal attempt from 54 yards out before halftime. Cam Little missed the kick just a bit to his left.

Lawrence was 9-of-15 for 88 yards and a touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. He had 29 rushing yards on three carries.

Trevor Lawrence looks down field

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen entered the locker room with 129 passing yards and 12 rushing yards. He scored for the Bills on the ground.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

