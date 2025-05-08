Expand / Collapse search
Rugby

Josaia Raisuqe, rugby star who won silver at Paris Olympics with Fiji, dead after accident involving train

Raisuqe, who played professionally for Castres Olympique in France, was 30 years old

Scott Thompson
Published
Josaia Raisuqe, a rugby star who medaled for Fiji at the Paris Olympics, died after a train reportedly struck his vehicle as he drove to training. 

Raisuqe’s rugby club, Castres, confirmed his death Thursday. He was 30 years old. 

"Castres Olympique is in mourning," the club said in a statement on its website. "It is with heavy hearts that we learned of the death this morning of our player Josaia Raisuqe in a road accident.

Josaia Raisuqe runs

Josaia Raisuqe of Team Fiji runs with a ball during a rugby match against Australia at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France July 27, 2024, in Paris. (Stefan Matzke/Getty Images)

"The entire CO family is devastated by this terrible news. Josh had been a member of the club since 2021. He was a wonderful teammate, much loved by everyone, including the Castres supporters who had embraced him. We extend our sincere condolences and thoughts to his family and loved ones."

The death of Raisuqe shocked Castres supporters, who paid tribute to him just hours after his death. They were reportedly in the presence of his wife, as hundreds gathered in front of Pierre-Fabre Stadium, Castres’ home, to mourn Raisuqe.

Raisuqe was part of Fiji’s rugby sevens team in Paris, which finished in second place at the Olympics to earn a silver medal. He was credited with a try against the United States during pool play, and he started for Fiji against France in the gold medal match. 

Raisuqe had been playing professionally in France since 2015, joining Top 14 champion Stade Francais that year. Raisuqe also played for Nevers, a second-division squad. 

Josaia Raisuqe makes tackle

Ben Dowling of Australia is tackled by Josaia Raisuqe of Fiji during a rugby match against at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir July 27, 2024, in Paris. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

He became so excited after a win in 2021 he lifted the referee over his head when the final whistle blew, and he was issued a red card for the incident. 

Raisuqe became a flanker for Castres in 2022, when the team made the Top 14 final. 

"He was a radiant boy on and off the field, a pillar of the Fijian community we have at the club and to which we are very attached," Castres chairman Pierre-Yves Revol said in a statement. 

Josaia Raisuqe celebrates

Castres' Fijian wing Josaia Raisuqe celebrates after scoring a try during a French Top 14 rugby union match between Castres Olympique and Rugby Club Toulonnais at The Pierre-Fabre Stadium in Castres, France, April 22, 2023.  (Valentine Chapuis/AFP via Getty Images)

"It is also difficult at this time not to mention the faith of all these (Fijian) players and of Josaia. My thoughts are with his fiancée and his entire family."

Raisuqe last played on the wing for Castres less than two weeks ago. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.