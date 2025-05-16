Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Bill Belichick

Jordon Hudson absent from Bill Belichick's 'Good Morning America' interview after CBS fiasco

Belichick is doing a media tour for his new book

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick has continued his book media tour, and on Friday morning, he was on "Good Morning America."

The interviews continued after his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, interrupted a taped interview with CBS News earlier this month.

However, on Friday morning, in an interview with Michael Strahan, whose 2007 Giants beat Belichick in Super Bowl XLII and halted a perfect season, the former defensive end noted that Hudson was not in the studio for the interview.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Bellichick and Jordon Hudson red carpet

Bill Bellichick and Jordon Hudson attend The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 5, 2024 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History)

Belichick, though, was rather open to discussing Hudson and how much she has helped him on a business level.

"She’s been through the whole process. She’s been very helpful to me. She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate in football, and that’s what I want to do," Belichick said. "I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful in the tribute pages, and giving a perspective of the book from a business side. Sometimes, I get a little football technical, so she did a good job of keeping me on balance there."

Belichick stopped short of getting too "personal" about Hudson, half-heartedly shaming Strahan in asking about it, but noting that it is a "good personal relationship."

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at the Dean E. Smith Center on March 8, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

PATRIOTS' CHRISTIAN BARMORE SET TO RETURN TO FIELD AFTER SUFFERING FROM BLOOD CLOTS

However, when Strahan asked Belichick if he was happy, he said "yeah."

Belichick also joked that he has a "long way to go" with yoga following the couple's viral post from the beach.

Hudson interrupted the CBS interview to shut down a question about how the couple had met, and according to reports, she interrupted several times and even stormed off at one point, delaying the interview by around 30 minutes. 

Belichick released a statement saying he was "surprised" about getting the questions about his relationship and that when Hudson had stepped in, she had been doing her job. He went on to accuse CBS of creating a "false narrative" with so-called "selectively edited clips."

Jordon Hudson looks on

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, looks on while in attendance at the Loudermilk Center for Excellence. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBS responded, disagreeing with Belichick’s version of events. 

In a separate interview with ESPN, Belichick said that Hudson is not involved with UNC football.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.