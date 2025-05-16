Jordon Hudson absent from Bill Belichick's 'Good Morning America' interview after CBS fiasco

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick has continued his book media tour, and on Friday morning, he was on "Good Morning America."

The interviews continued after his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, interrupted a taped interview with CBS News earlier this month.

However, on Friday morning, in an interview with Michael Strahan, whose 2007 Giants beat Belichick in Super Bowl XLII and halted a perfect season, the former defensive end noted that Hudson was not in the studio for the interview.

Belichick, though, was rather open to discussing Hudson and how much she has helped him on a business level.

"She’s been through the whole process. She’s been very helpful to me. She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate in football, and that’s what I want to do," Belichick said. "I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful in the tribute pages, and giving a perspective of the book from a business side. Sometimes, I get a little football technical, so she did a good job of keeping me on balance there."

Belichick stopped short of getting too "personal" about Hudson, half-heartedly shaming Strahan in asking about it, but noting that it is a "good personal relationship."

However, when Strahan asked Belichick if he was happy, he said "yeah."

Belichick also joked that he has a "long way to go" with yoga following the couple's viral post from the beach.

Hudson interrupted the CBS interview to shut down a question about how the couple had met, and according to reports, she interrupted several times and even stormed off at one point, delaying the interview by around 30 minutes.

Belichick released a statement saying he was "surprised" about getting the questions about his relationship and that when Hudson had stepped in, she had been doing her job. He went on to accuse CBS of creating a "false narrative" with so-called "selectively edited clips."

CBS responded, disagreeing with Belichick’s version of events.

In a separate interview with ESPN, Belichick said that Hudson is not involved with UNC football.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.